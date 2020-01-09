fbpx

New bank notes for CNY 2020 angpows available at POSB pop-up ATMs from Jan. 9

Also can make a reservation for new notes!

Zhangxin Zheng | January 8, 06:21 pm

New year, new notes.

DBS/POSB announced new and “good-as-new” notes will be available in POSB pop-up ATMs around the country from January 9, 2020.

Here are the 20 pop-up ATM locations:

Customers will be able to withdraw new notes in sums of

  • S$100 (50 x S$2 notes)
  • S$300 (30 x S$10 notes)
  • S$500 (10 x S$50 notes), and
  • S$600 (20 x S$10 notes and eight x S$50 notes).

To save time on queuing, you can also make reservation online for the new notes with the ATM / Debit Cards / Credit Cards and PIN starting from Jan. 9 too.

The collection of reserved new notes will be available from Jan. 13 onwards at full-service DBS branches, except DBS Marina Bay Sands branch and DBS Woodlands Service Centre branch.

For a more environmentally friendly and hassle-free option, you can also opt for the QR Code gift card.

Top photo courtesy of DBS

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

