British journalist who called nasi lemak ‘wickedly bad’ tries ‘real’ version, now thinks it’s delicious

Up to lemak.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 21, 02:39 pm

Some feathers were ruffled on January 15, 2020 when British journalist Katie Morley tweeted about nasi lemak served on a British Airways flight, which she described as “wickedly bad”.

Here is her in-flight meal.

Image by Morley

Here is her review of the meal.

“In the name of public interest, am sharing this wickedly bad meal British Airways treated me to during a 13hr flight. Behold: chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg, topped with smelly, slimy anchovies. ANCHOVIES. I quite like plane food usually, and this was a 0/10 🤢”

Many Asians took offence with the review, calling out everything from her description of the dish to her take on anchovies.

British lady calls airline Nasi lemak ‘wickedly bad’, Southeast Asians triggered

Morley responded on Jan. 16 to clarify her earlier tweet about the airline nasi lemak.

According to Morley, she was unaware of the dish, and added that she was “clearly served a very poor version by British Airways”.

Turns out she was probably right.

On January 20, Morley tried the dish at a restaurant in Chelsea, England.

Here it is.

The restaurant has been reviewed quite positively by a number of food critics, and been called the best “Chinese-Malaysian” restaurant in England.

And it appears the restaurant has quite the Malaysian connection.

“Our restaurant pays culinary homage to that Malaysian spirit of openness, innovation and ‘mix and match’ to create amazing culinary experiences.”

Here is their nasi lemak.

It costs £14.90 (S$26.16).

Apparently it was absolute worth it for Morley, here’s her follow-up tweet.

Image from Morley’s Instastory

Nice.

Image adapted from Morley’s Twitter and Instagram

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

