fbpx

Back

Tsai Ing-wen appears in Nas Daily video about Taiwan being ‘Asia’s secret country’

Bound to irritate China.

Matthias Ang | January 3, 12:41 pm

Events

Share

Following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s cameo in a Nas Daily video, another world leader has followed suit.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made an appearance in a Dec. 21, 2019 Nas Daily video that is bound to irritate China.

“Asia’s secret country”

The highly-enthusiastic vlogger, Nuseir Yassin, titled the video, “Asia’s Secret Country”.

Captioning the three-minute video as being “potentially controversial”, episode 1,149 sees Nuseir referring to Taiwan as a country and Tsai as president — terms that China has taken umbrage with.

Taiwan YouTuber loses Chinese business for refusing to delete video with Tsai Ing-wen

Mainland Chinese slam Huawei for listing Taiwan as independent country

Muji fined in Shanghai for packaging that lists Taiwan as a country

The video opened with Nuseir speaking in his usual excited manner about how Taiwan “literally does not exist” given that its name is absent in the United Nations, the search bar of some airlines, and even in some world maps.

SIA & Scoot list Taiwan as part of China. Taiwan protests.

Nuseir then alluded to Taiwan’s disputed status and relationship with China by calling it “one of the most politically interesting places in the world”, and noted that “there is a lot of pressure on this country to be hidden”.

Subsequently, he spent the bulk of the video gushing about how Taiwan has impressed him with its democracy, infrastructure, healthcare and having the second highest rate of “convenience stores per capita in the world”.

Tsai Ing-wen’s cameo

The highlight of the video, however, was Tsai’s cameo, complete with her declaration that Taiwan is “free, democratic, open and amazing”.

Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily
Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily
Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily

That Tsai should eventually make an appearance in his video should not be too surprising considering that earlier on Dec. 6, Nuseir publicised presenting her with his book, Around The World in 60 Seconds at the Presidential Office.

Tsai and Nas Daily thank each other

Nuseir subsequently thanked Tsai for helping him with the video in its comments’ section.

Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook

Which was reciprocated in turn by Tsai.

Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook

Such publicity works in Tsai’s favour, considering that the Taiwanese election is happening on Jan. 11.

Positive reactions

The Nas Daily video on Taiwan was largely well-received.

Some Taiwanese netizens thanked Nuseir for how he had introduced the island.

Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook

Other netizens agreed with Nuseir’s sentiment that Taiwan was an amazing location for both visit and work.

Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook

So much so that Nuseir put up another post on Jan. 1 to express his amazement at the positive reception.

Still, there were some netizens who took offence with the video.

Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook
Source: Screenshot from Nas Daily Facebook

But an earlier reaction by Nuseir, on his Instagram post with Tsai, is pretty much his reply to such responses.

Screenshot from Nas Daily Instagram

PM Lee makes cameo in 13th Nas Daily video about S’pore being an ‘almost perfect country’

Top image screenshots from Nas Daily Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore police seeking next-of-kin of 71-year-old man who passed away in Sengkang home

RIP.

January 3, 12:52 pm

Starbucks S'pore launches cute rat-themed tumblers, mugs & merch for CNY 2020

Time to empty your pockets.

January 3, 12:36 pm

S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 82, who died alone at Sengkang General Hospital

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

January 3, 11:57 am

NTU scientists successfully break down plastics using sunlight in just 6 days

The product is a chemical, formic acid, which can be used in food preservatives, cleaning products and hydrogen fuel cells.

January 3, 11:16 am

Popeyes S'pore's Holiday Spiced Chicken looks nothing like poster

Catfished by a chicken.

January 3, 11:04 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close