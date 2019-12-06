Tsai Ing-wen appears in Nas Daily video about Taiwan being ‘Asia’s secret country’

Following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s cameo in a Nas Daily video, another world leader has followed suit.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made an appearance in a Dec. 21, 2019 Nas Daily video that is bound to irritate China.

“Asia’s secret country”

The highly-enthusiastic vlogger, Nuseir Yassin, titled the video, “Asia’s Secret Country”.

Captioning the three-minute video as being “potentially controversial”, episode 1,149 sees Nuseir referring to Taiwan as a country and Tsai as president — terms that China has taken umbrage with.

The video opened with Nuseir speaking in his usual excited manner about how Taiwan “literally does not exist” given that its name is absent in the United Nations, the search bar of some airlines, and even in some world maps.

Nuseir then alluded to Taiwan’s disputed status and relationship with China by calling it “one of the most politically interesting places in the world”, and noted that “there is a lot of pressure on this country to be hidden”.

Subsequently, he spent the bulk of the video gushing about how Taiwan has impressed him with its democracy, infrastructure, healthcare and having the second highest rate of “convenience stores per capita in the world”.

Tsai Ing-wen’s cameo

The highlight of the video, however, was Tsai’s cameo, complete with her declaration that Taiwan is “free, democratic, open and amazing”.

That Tsai should eventually make an appearance in his video should not be too surprising considering that earlier on Dec. 6, Nuseir publicised presenting her with his book, Around The World in 60 Seconds at the Presidential Office.

Tsai and Nas Daily thank each other

Nuseir subsequently thanked Tsai for helping him with the video in its comments’ section.

Which was reciprocated in turn by Tsai.

Such publicity works in Tsai’s favour, considering that the Taiwanese election is happening on Jan. 11.

Positive reactions

The Nas Daily video on Taiwan was largely well-received.

Some Taiwanese netizens thanked Nuseir for how he had introduced the island.

Other netizens agreed with Nuseir’s sentiment that Taiwan was an amazing location for both visit and work.

So much so that Nuseir put up another post on Jan. 1 to express his amazement at the positive reception.

Still, there were some netizens who took offence with the video.

But an earlier reaction by Nuseir, on his Instagram post with Tsai, is pretty much his reply to such responses.

