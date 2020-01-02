15 months probation for former Nanyang Polytechnic scholar who filmed man in campus toilet

Feeling an urge to masturbate after going to a toilet on campus, a former Nanyang Polytechnic scholar decided to take a video of a man relieving himself.

In November 2019, Brandon Mandolang Yong Fu pleaded guilty to engaging in insulting behaviour with intent to cause alarm under the Protection from Harassment Act.

On Jan. 2, 2020, the 18-year-old was given 15 months’ probation and 100 hours of community service, Yahoo reports.

In addition, he also has to abide by a time curfew and attend a programme to address his sexual behaviour.

To ensure their son’s good behaviour during probation, Mandolang’s parents have been placed on a bond of S$5,000.

Mandolang has since been suspended from school and has lost his scholarship, in addition to being removed from the executive committee position of his CCA.

Filmed victim after an urge to masturbate

According to court documents, Mandolang had gone to a toilet on the third storey of Nanyang Polytechnic on May 2, 2019, when he felt an urge to masturbate and looked for pornography on his phone.

At around 11:15am, the victim entered a cubicle in the washroom to relieve himself when Mandolang decided to take a video of him using his mobile phone’s front-facing camera.

Mandolang had recorded the victim for one to two minutes before retracting his phone when the victim looked up and noticed what he was doing.

The victim waited outside the toilet to confront Mandolang but left after 15 minutes as he was late for class.

CCTV footage of the area outside the toilet captured Mandolang entering the toilet before the victim and leaving the toilet after the victim.

Empathy for victim, offence not premeditated

According to CNA, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin told the court that Mandolang had been found suitable for probation in a report.

Mandolang’s probation report placed him at a low risk of general reoffending, while his risk of sexual reoffending was moderate.

Mandolang also told District Judge Seah Chi-Ling that he wished to be placed on probation to be given a second chance to reform.

The judge noted that Mandolang was an excellent student in school and had empathy for his victim, pointing out that his offence was not premeditated.

However, the judge also reminded Mandolang that he could be sentenced again if he reoffends or does not obey the terms of his probation, CNA reports.

For his offence, Mandolang could have been fined a maximum of S$5,000 or jailed for up to six months.

