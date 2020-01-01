fbpx

Couple allegedly abandoned children at Nanjing airport to board plane, after child discovered with fever

They were calling the airport’s bluff.

January 24, 03:57 pm

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to several cities in China with over 800 infected in China and 25 dead.

While people are fleeing Wuhan as the Chinese government issued a lockdown on the city, a case of one couple abandoning their children at Nanjing Lukou International Airport has gone viral on Weibo.

One child had fever, barred from boarding plane

According to ET Today, a Weibo user shared about two young children sitting alone in the Nanjing airport after their parents left to board the plane themselves.

children left behind in nanjing airport
Photo via zxp/Weibo

According to the Weibo user, the family of four was stopped by airport immigration as one of the children was running a fever, which is one of the symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The parents insisted to let them board as a whole as they were not sick, and airport security had to block the family from boarding.

The couple caused a huge ruckus at the airport, eventually boarding the plane — but without their children.

Bet that airport staff would compromise and let children on board

According to ET Today, netizens were sceptical of the story, and went to dig further.

Eventually, it was verified by other Weibo users, as another netizen confirmed that the flight on the night of Jan. 22, 2020 was delayed by nearly three hours due to the couple’s ruckus.

Photo via ET Today, Weibo

The netizen complained about the flight delay, and said that the delay was due to a particular couple who abandoned their children in the airport to board themselves as one of them was running a fever.

He added that the couple was betting that the airport officials would give in and allow the children to board the plane.

The parents have been labelled as extremely irresponsible.

It is unclear whether the plane eventually took off with the children left behind by the parents.

Top image via zxp/Weibo

