SMRT investigating smoke & sparks in Bedok-bound MRT train on Friday evening

SMRT is investigating a MRT train that saw sparks and smoke emerge during revenue service on Friday, Jan. 17.

Advertisement

The train, which was leaving Kembangan for Bedok, started emitting smoke and sparks at about 9.50pm after it encountered a train fault.

Here are some images taken by a commuter on the train.

According to this commuter, there were sparks and a loud bang.

Advertisement

Apologies

Margaret Teo, Chief Communications Officer of SMRT Corporation apologised for affecting commuters’ journeys, adding that the train has been withdrawn to the depot for checks and investigations are currently ongoing.

Second SMRT train to emit smoke in one week

This is the second SMRT train to emit smoke within a week.

On Jan. 10, a train at Raffles Place MRT station was evacuated after freon gas leaked and caused white smoke to fill a cabin.

According to The Straits Times, freon gas is a non-flammable gas used in refrigerants and aerosol propellants.

Mild exposure to freon gas is harmless.

Top image by Rexanne Yap.