MOT to need more than S$1 billion to complete 1,300km cross-island cycling path network: Lam

It's also in discussion with the Ministry of Finance to get the money it needs for this.

Jane Zhang | January 6, 03:13 pm

More than S$1 billion will need to be spent to complete the 1,300km network of cycling paths islandwide in Singapore, according to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

Addressing questions from Members of Parliament Zainal Sapari, Ang Wei Neng, and Dennis Tan Lip Fong about the PMD ban and path distinctions, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min shared further updates to the government’s plans to accelerate the upgrade of the cycling infrastructure in Parliament on Monday, Jan. 6.

Improving first- and last-mile connectivity

Lam said the transport ministry plans to speed up the construction of the cycling path network, the purpose of which is to improve first- and last-mile connectivity within towns.

The MOT had previously announced plans to extend the network of cycling paths from 440km to 750km by 2025, and then to 1,300km by 2030.

However, it’s decided to bring forward implementation of the expansion by several years, and is working on finding a practical timeline through discussions with HDB, NParks and the local Town Councils.

It is also in discussion with the Ministry of Finance to acquire extra funding for the project, Lam added.

But according to its preliminary estimates, more than S$1 billion will likely be spent on completing the path network.

Distinguishing between different types of paths

In addition, improved markings are being added to footpaths, in order to distinguish them from cycling paths.

At selected intersections of footpaths and cycling paths, there will be “No PMD” logos to indicate that e-scooters will not be allowed on the footpaths, said Lam.

Here’s what the logos look like, according to SG Road Vigilante:

Image via SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

You can read more about these markings, which were announced by the Land Transport Authority in December 2019, here:

LTA implements markings to remind e-scooter users not to ride on footpaths

Top image via Rachel Ng. 

