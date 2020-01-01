MOE: No student trips planned to China for February

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the first confirmed case of the Wuhan virus infection in Singapore, a novel coronavirus that has killed at least 17 globally.

The patient is a 66-year-old Chinese national who is currently in isolation at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

He is in stable condition.

Separately, a 53-year-old Chinese woman has come up positive in preliminary tests.

But it has not been confirmed if she has been infected by the coronavirus which originated from Wuhan.

MOE: Students & staff advised to monitor health & take temperatures regularly for 14 days upon their return

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that schools will take measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the students and staff.

Schools have instituted travel declarations for all students and staff.

For those who have travelled to China, they will be advised to monitor their health and take their temperatures regularly for 14 days upon their return.

MOE has also issued advisories to remind all school students and staff to monitor their health and practise good personal hygiene.

MOE: No student trips to Hubei province planned, no trips to China in Feb

MOE also revealed that there are no student trips to Hubei province planned currently.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei province.

MOE also shared that there are no trips to the other parts of China for the month of February.

MOE added that it is working closely with MOH, and will advise schools, the Polytechnics and ITE to postpone trips in March or later, if necessary.

Top image via Ministry of Education and Wikipedia.