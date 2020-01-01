MOE will review practice of withholding PSLE results slip as it ‘may not be fully effective’: Ong Ye Kung

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will review the practice of withholding the original PSLE results slip when parents fail to pay up their school fees in full.

The review will be concluded in time for next year’s PSLE results release, said Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung, in a written reply to questions from Members of Parliament Teo Ho Pin and Lim Biow Chuan.

About 645 students in 2019 did not pay up in full

In his reply, Ong acknowledged that the Ministry’s “current practice of withholding the original results slip may not be fully effective in urging all parents to pay miscellaneous fees.”

He said that every year, about two per cent of the cohort still accumulated arrears, and did not apply for MOE financial assistance.

This worked out to 645 students in 2019.

However, he reiterated that MOE will continue to underscore the responsibilities of families to pay a small miscellaneous fee.

According to Ong, the monthly cash payment for primary schools is S$6.50 for miscellaneous fees, with another S$6.50 payable by Edusave.

He emphasised that the amount is low because school education is highly subsidised, but a small amount is still required to demonstrate the need for parents and families to play a part.

“In fact, most families take this payment very seriously, and it inculcates in children the values of commitment and playing our part, however small,” said Ong.

Withholding results slip is a last resort

According to Ong, the application process for financial assistance in school is not difficult.

“MOE’s Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) covers not just the school and miscellaneous fees, but also meals, uniforms, textbooks and transport – a large portion of the form is in fact to tick the menu of assistance required,” said Ong.

He also added that if parents produce a ComCare approval letter, MOE’s Financial Assistance Scheme will be automatically granted without the need for further supporting documents.

When families need assistance, teachers and staff are available to help in filling up the forms.

The student’s original PSLE results slip will only be withheld if the above steps have been taken and the parents still accumulate arrears, said Ong.

However, he emphasised that the child will still be able to apply to secondary school, and progress like everyone else.

When distributing the results slip, schools will be sensitive about this, and will ensure that everyone gets their results the same way.

“But I accept the feedback that the child who receives a copy of his results slip instead of the original may feel awkward or embarrassed, through no fault of his. We do not want the children to bear responsibility of the arrears accumulated by their parents,” said Ong.

Parents of student in viral case did not apply for financial assistance

Ong also said that the school had previously reached out to the parents of the child which drew public attention to the issue.

According to Ong, the school had given the parents the FAS application form and brochure, but the parents did not apply.

The student in question received her results in the same way as everyone else, except hers was a copy, and teachers did not observe her to feel embarrassed or emotionally affected.

She has also been successfully placed in a secondary school of her choice near her home.

The parents have since submitted the FAS form, and she is receiving assistance, said Ong.

“Some of us in our community work come across such families, and wonder why assistance has not been extended to them and whether we are doing enough outreach. But please remember we are all part of the solution, and cannot place the onus solely on schools and teachers,” said Ong.

Ong urged members of the public who know of such cases to surface them to the school or community partners.

He also asked parents to step forward and request for help if they need financial assistance.

