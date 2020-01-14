fbpx

Woman & young child missing for 11 days, last seen in Jurong on Jan. 6

Anyone with information should contact the police immediately.

Jane Zhang | January 17, 03:15 pm

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Zahidah Binte Zakaria, 34, and Muhd Zia Zulfiqar Bin Mohd Khairoon, 6.

Image via Singapore Police Force.
Image via Singapore Police Force.

According to a separate appeal sent in by a Mothership reader, the pair are mother and son.

The two were last seen around 5:10pm on Jan. 6, 2020 at Block 140D Corporation Drive.

Image via Google Maps.

Anyone with information should call the police hotline at 1800–255-0000 or submit information online here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force.

