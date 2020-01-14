Woman & young child missing for 11 days, last seen in Jurong on Jan. 6

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Zahidah Binte Zakaria, 34, and Muhd Zia Zulfiqar Bin Mohd Khairoon, 6.

Advertisement

According to a separate appeal sent in by a Mothership reader, the pair are mother and son.

The two were last seen around 5:10pm on Jan. 6, 2020 at Block 140D Corporation Drive.

Anyone with information should call the police hotline at 1800–255-0000 or submit information online here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Top image via Singapore Police Force.