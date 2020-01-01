fbpx

11-year-old girl missing for 2 days, last seen in Bedok on Jan. 8, 2020

Anyone with any information should contact the police immediately.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 10, 05:13 pm

The Singapore police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Missing for two days

Meera Jennifer d/o Ravichandran was last seen at Block 426 Bedok North Rd on Jan. 8, 2020, at around 11.40am.

meera Jennifer missing bedok
Photo via Singapore Police Force’s press release
426 bedok north rd
Photo via Google Maps

She has been missing for about two days.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information via this website here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force’s press release and Google Maps

