11-year-old girl missing for 2 days, last seen in Bedok on Jan. 8, 2020

The Singapore police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Missing for two days

Meera Jennifer d/o Ravichandran was last seen at Block 426 Bedok North Rd on Jan. 8, 2020, at around 11.40am.

She has been missing for about two days.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information via this website here.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force’s press release and Google Maps