79-year-old man missing over past 6 days, last seen in Ang Mo Kio Ave 3

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline.

Mandy How | January 22, 03:06 pm

A 79-year-old man has been missing since Jan. 16, 2020.

Yuen Meng Fatt was last seen at Blk 245 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, at about 5:30pm.

The police is appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

