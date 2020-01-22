79-year-old man missing over past 6 days, last seen in Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline.
Upsurge
A 79-year-old man has been missing since Jan. 16, 2020.
Yuen Meng Fatt was last seen at Blk 245 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, at about 5:30pm.
The police is appealing for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Top image via Singapore Police Force, Google Maps
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.