fbpx

Back

A no-holds-barred review of McDonald’s S’pore Mango Passionfruit Pie

The yellowest yellow thing since the golden arches.

Belmont Lay | January 3, 05:06 pm

Events

Share

McDonald’s Singapore is on a roll these days when it comes to pies.

Following a series of crowd-pleasing pies, its latest calorific, two-filling Mango Passionfruit Pie is perhaps the next best yellow thing they have made since their yellow arches.

Is it good?

Verdict: Is it good?

There can only be a long answer, in this case.

The two-shade yellow gooey filling with its traditional crust are just empty calories.

If you are looking for a protein-, calcium-, and vitamin-laden snack, you must be out of your mind.

But if you want something to chew on and scratch that itch in your mouth, while simultaneously getting a sugar high, you will be hard pressed to find a S$1.70 equivalent that can do this for you.

And it is not just all sweet and gooey.

Because it is purportedly made of passion fruit, it has a tartness that ought to be a prerequisite for all fruit pies.

Moreover, the fact is that it is very easy to describe this pie to you.

However, saying that it tastes like mangoes and passion fruit with bits of fruit inside is like expressing you are feeling pleased just because you can find bits of real meat inside luncheon meat.

What kind of society are we living in for us to even begin to feel this way?

Apparently a society that can deliver fructose into your gut when all you wanted was a quick calorie fix.

But pie filling never tasted like real fruit to begin with, anyways.

Not that we are complaining.

🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭 7 out of 9 mangoes

A no-holds-barred review of McDonald’s S’pore white chocolate strawberry cream pie

A no-holds-barred review of McDonald’s S’pore Choco Banana Pie

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Sky lanterns set off illegally in Germany burn over 30 captive animals in zoo to death

Three women turned themselves to the police.

January 3, 04:27 pm

BIGBANG to perform at Coachella for the first time as 4-member band

Heads up, VIPs.

January 3, 04:23 pm

Golden Village claims 'no evidence of bedbugs' after customer allegedly bitten at Plaza Singapura outlet

Hmmm.

January 3, 03:59 pm

Woman, 43, found dead in Buangkok condo, police classify case as murder

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 3, 03:43 pm

S'porean fell sick & felt ominous presence after accepting free mannequins & wig from Carouseller

No no no no no.

January 3, 02:57 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close