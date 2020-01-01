A no-holds-barred review of McDonald’s S’pore Mango Passionfruit Pie

McDonald’s Singapore is on a roll these days when it comes to pies.

Following a series of crowd-pleasing pies, its latest calorific, two-filling Mango Passionfruit Pie is perhaps the next best yellow thing they have made since their yellow arches.

Is it good?

There can only be a long answer, in this case.

The two-shade yellow gooey filling with its traditional crust are just empty calories.

If you are looking for a protein-, calcium-, and vitamin-laden snack, you must be out of your mind.

But if you want something to chew on and scratch that itch in your mouth, while simultaneously getting a sugar high, you will be hard pressed to find a S$1.70 equivalent that can do this for you.

And it is not just all sweet and gooey.

Because it is purportedly made of passion fruit, it has a tartness that ought to be a prerequisite for all fruit pies.

Moreover, the fact is that it is very easy to describe this pie to you.

However, saying that it tastes like mangoes and passion fruit with bits of fruit inside is like expressing you are feeling pleased just because you can find bits of real meat inside luncheon meat.

What kind of society are we living in for us to even begin to feel this way?

Apparently a society that can deliver fructose into your gut when all you wanted was a quick calorie fix.

But pie filling never tasted like real fruit to begin with, anyways.

Not that we are complaining.

🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭🥭 7 out of 9 mangoes