Taiwanese band Mayday performing in S’pore on Aug. 30, 2020

Take my money!

Zhangxin Zheng | January 6, 06:01 pm

Taiwanese rock band Mayday will be having a concert in Singapore in August 2020.

The band consists of five members, namely Monster, Ashin, Stone, Masa and Guan You.

Mayday having S’pore concert on Aug. 30

The announcement was made by the concert organiser, Live Nation SG, in a Jan. 6 Facebook post.

It will be held at the National Stadium at 7:30pm on Aug. 30, 2020.

This is part of their new concert tour “Mayday Just Rock It!!! Blue” to commemorate Mayday’s 20th anniversary.

The concert tour will bring fans through three stages via a time machine called “Blue”, featuring songs from when they first debuted to the most recent ones.

Ticketing details will be announced soon.

Top photo collage via Live Nation SG/Facebook Mayday

