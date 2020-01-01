Police arrest second driver of fatal Maserati accident on Jan. 10

The police have arrested the second driver involved in a hit-and-run with an elderly cyclist at Cantonment Road five days after the fatal accident.

Second driver arrested 5 days after accident

Speaking to Mothership, the police revealed that the driver is a 44-year-old woman.

She has been arrested on Jan. 10 for failing to render assistance.

The 69-year-old victim, Ong Soh Boey, was first hit by a red Maserati before being run over by another yellow/lime green car on Jan. 5, 2020.

Ong was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The 25-year-old Maserati driver was subsequently arrested after the accident for dangerous driving causing death but the driver of the second vehicle fled before the police arrived.

Video footage showing the lime green car speeding away after hitting Ong has sparked public outrage subsequently.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB