S$1/hour KTV at all S’pore Manekineko outlets from Jan. 2, 2020

Sing your heart out.

Fasiha Nazren | January 2, 05:27 pm

Events

If your New Year’s resolution is to go for more karaoke sessions, you’re in luck.

S$1 karaoke session

Karaoke chain Manekineko is running a promotion of S$1 per pax/hour at all their outlets in Singapore.

Weekdays only

The promotion is slated to run from Jan. 2, 2020 onwards.

It is only available on weekdays from 11am to 6pm.

There is also a minimum requirement of at least three guests per booking and is valid for only three-hour singing sessions.

However, guests can choose to extend their session for an additional S$3 per pax/hour.

Additional S$5 for free-flow drinks & snacks

Unfortunately, outside food and drinks are not allowed at Manekineko.

But if one feels peckish in the middle of a karaoke session, guests can always opt for free-flow drinks and snacks at an additional S$5 per pax.

Manekineko has a total of eight outlets in Singapore:

  • Orchard Cineleisure
  • *SCAPE
  • Bugis+
  • Marina Square
  • Lucky Chinatown
  • SAFRA Punggol
  • SAFRA Jurong
  • Tampines 1

