Man stops e-bike rider at Yishun & calls police because it’s illegal to ride on cycling path. It is not.

Quite easy to look up.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 21, 01:23 pm

A video showing an elderly man confronting an e-bike rider circulated on Whatsapp and was uploaded on several Facebook pages.

At the start of the video, the older man appears to be on a call with the police. He is heard asking the police whether riding on the cycling path is allowed.

The incident appears to take place near the Yishun Polyclinic.

He later turns his attention to the e-bike rider.

According to their conversation, the man appears to have stopped the rider and then attempted to take a picture of him. The older man claimed in the video that the e-bike rider allegedly threatened to break his phone.

Here is the e-bike rider pointing out the cycling path he was riding on.

The older man’s argument was that the e-bike rider should not be riding on the cycling path as e-bikes are allowed only on roads.

The video ends with the man saying “never mind, wait for police” and reiterating the claim that the e-bike rider threatened to break his phone.

Which appears to be a shift from his earlier angle of blaming the rider for flouting traffic rules by riding on the cycling path instead of the road.

Can you ride an e-bike on the cycling path

Yes.

That’s about it.

E-bikes are banned on footpaths, but they are very much allowed on cycling paths.

Here’s a nifty table by the National Parks Board.

Image from Nparks

They are also allowed on roads. However, there are some issues regarding the implementation, specifically on the general safety of riding on roads.

