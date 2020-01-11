S’porean man, 38, jailed for slapping mentally-impaired person at Sengkang coffee shop, fracturing skull

A 38-year-old man slapped a mentally-impaired jobseeker so hard that he fell to the ground and fractured his skull.

The injured man later bled from his nose and vomitted.

Thomas Lee was sentenced to six months and four weeks in prison on Jan. 10, 2020 after pleading guilty to assaulting the 50-year old jobseeker, Lee Cheng Peng.

He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated assault charge and one count of mischief.

Victim fell after getting slapped hard by the accused

The offences happened at a coffee shop at Block 279 Sengkang East, where Lee worked as a consultant for the group owning the particular coffee shop.

His scope of work involved doing paperwork and visiting coffee shops under the company to check on the operations.

On the afternoon of Jan. 24, 2018, the victim was at the coffee shop seeking a job from the accused, as the victim had been doing odd jobs for stall tenants under the previous management.

The victim had followed the accused around, tugging lightly at his shirt.

According to the prosecution, the accused turned around and swung his right hand, giving a hard slap to the victim.

As a result, the victim fell backwards and hit the ground with a loud “bang” sound.

Accused told others injured victim ‘was just acting’

While some patrons at the coffee shop rushed forward to help the victim and wanted to call the ambulance, the accused told them not to, and said that he would call Institute of Mental Health to take him away, and that the victim was just acting.

He also told some of the staff to move the victim aside, so that the business at the coffee shop wouldn’t be affected by him.

The victim’s mother went to the coffee shop after being informed of the incident, and found her son too weak to stand, although he had regained consciousness.

The accused then called the police in an attempt to cancel his earlier request for police assistance.

However, the police shortly arrived in response to the accused’s first call.

The accused spoke to the police, but did not mention that he slapped the victim nor mentioned about the victim falling down.

At home, the victim bled from his nose, vomitted and suffered from urinary incontinence.

The victim was subsequently sent by ambulance to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) Accident & Emergency (A&E) department, where he was admitted to a high dependency unit.

Victim no longer able to perform daily chores after assault

The victim was warded at KTPH from Jan. 25 to Feb. 19, 2018 before he was discharged, and was immediately warded at a nursing home from Feb. 19, 2018 till date.

A report from the hospital showed that the victim had fractured his skull, which caused bleeding in his brain due to the incident, resulting in the victim becoming non-communicative.

Before the incident, the victim was able to perform simple daily chores independently, but is no longer able to after the assault.

The court also heard that the victim’s condition is unlikely to improve.

Assaulted cook & kicked motorcycle of Certis CISCO officer

On Jan. 22, 2018, the accused approached a Certis CISCO Security compliance officer in his uniform at a loading and unloading bay of the same coffee shop.

The accused recognised the officer as the same one who had previously issued him summons at the same place, and kicked the officer’s motorcycle, which was parked nearby, so hard that it fell over.

He also challenged the officer to report him to the police.

The accused also pleaded guilty to another count of assault, which happened on Jun. 18, 2018, against a char siew cook at the coffee shop, after scolding the cook for burning the roasted meat.

The accused slapped the cook so hard that he hit the corner of a stainless steel cupboard and cut his cheek below his eye.

The cook called the police thereafter, reporting the incident.

Prosecution asked for seven months and two weeks’ jail for accused

The prosecution asked for seven months and two weeks’ jail for Lee, noting that the first victim was a vulnerable person, who was merely asking him for a job.

“There is public interest to ensure that workplace violence will not be tolerated,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Andrew Low said. “The accused has not even offered to compensate the medical bills.”

In response, defence lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong of Invictus Law requested for three months’ jail and a fine of S$2,300.

Wong stated that their client had a short temper and was abused as a child, and that the accused’s parents had divorced when he was three years old.

The accused had to drop out of school and find work for himself at 13, Wong added, and his family currently lives in a rental flat and he has three young children, one of whom was born just two days ago.

He added that Lee was remorseful, and had shaved his head in preparation to serve his sentence.

The defence counsel added that their client was not asking for any deferment despite the recent birth of his child.

The judge issued a sentence of six months and four weeks of jail for the accused, stating that she was unable to find any significant mitigating factors in the case.

For each charge of voluntarily causing hurt, Lee could have been jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum of S$5,000, or both.

Top image via Julia Yeo