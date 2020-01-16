S’porean man sentenced to 28 years’ jail & 24 strokes for raping young stepdaughter for 7 years

A 41-year-old Singaporean man started sexually assaulting his stepdaughter when she was only six years old.

Advertisement

This continued for seven years, where he went on to rape and sodomise her.

Sentenced to 28 years’ jail, 24 strokes

The accused, who worked as a warehouse assistant, was married to the victim’s mother, where they had four children from their marriage.

The man, who cannot be identified to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to 28 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Jan. 13, 2020.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated statutory rape and two charges of aggravated sexual assault with another 12 charges taken into consideration, reported CNA.

Advertisement

Saw stepfather as her real father

According to court documents, the victim was two years old when her mother got married to the accused, and was closer to the accused than her biological father, treating him like her real father.

The family lived together in a one-room HDB flat with their four children and the victim.

The accused first sexually assaulted her when she was around six to seven years old, in 2012, when he woke her up at around 5am and fondled her vagina, telling her not to tell anyone.

At the time, the victim was unaware that the touches were wrong, and kept quiet.

Following this incident, her stepfather’s sexual assaults intensified into raping and sodomising her.

He also forced her to fellate him.

The girl did not consent to these acts and disliked them as they were painful and uncomfortable, but complied as she was afraid of antagonising her stepfather, who would slap or scold her into submission.

Advertisement

Stepfather told victim “her body was his and he can touch her anywhere he wants”

The accused first sodomised her between Jan. to July 2013, when the victim was seven years old.

She was asleep when the accused attacked her, and she felt a tearing pain and began to cry, court documents read.

The accused covered her mouth and slapped her, before placing his finger to his lips and telling her to be quiet.

The attacks went on for seven years.

In addition, the accused forced the victim to fellate him repeatedly since 2014, and when she told him to stop, he retorted that “her body was his and he can touch her anywhere he wants”.

He also raped her for the first time in 2014, when the victim was just eight years old.

The accused did not use a condom, and the victim thought that it would be like the previous occasions of sodomy.

She felt “exceptionally painful”, but complied as she did not want to antagonise the accused, and when she shouted softly, the accused rebuked her.

The victim kept quiet and cried, while the accused kept raping her.

Advertisement

Victim suffers flashbacks of incidents, finds it hard to trust males

The girl only realised in Primary 5 that what her stepfather had been doing was wrong.

She felt ashamed that she was no longer a virgin, and when she told her stepfather to stop doing those things to her, he continued to persist.

She felt helpless and did not tell anyone about the abuse as she was afraid of the man and did not think anyone in her family would believe her, court documents read.

She decided that she would only reveal the sexual abuse when she was older.

On the morning Jan. 17, 2018, the victim, then 12 years old, was getting ready for school when her stepfather attempted to sodomise her.

The victim sought help from her maternal aunt, sending her a text message, which read:

“I need your help,..my daddy went crazy today morning he forced me to have ‘sex’ with him…he then opened my skirt and touched my butt”.

Upon reading the text, her aunt called her and made her way to the victim’s school.

A teacher saw the girl crying, and took her to a school counsellor.

A police report was made the same day.

A psychiatric examination of the victim found that she was extremely fearful of her stepfather, and that she felt “angry, ashamed, and embarrassed that she (had) lost her virginity at a young age”.

The victim, now 14 years old, still suffers flashbacks of the incidents of abuse and fears that her stepfather would take revenge on her.

She also finds it hard to trust males now, and keeps to herself.

The accused was assessed and found to have no mental illness.

According to CNA, the accused’s defence counsel asked for 25 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

The defence said the accused has acknowledged that he has “caused too much trauma and suffering to the victim, her mother and his family”.

The defence added that the accused has been “abandoned by all his loved ones”, and is terribly ashamed of his doings.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Chua Ee Ling and Ng Liwen called the abuse “unrelenting and absolute”, saying that it was “utterly incomprehensible how a stepfather could carry out such dastardly acts on such a young child under his care”, reported CNA.

They added that the sentence imposed must send out a strong, deterrent message that society will not tolerate abuse of the young, and that offenders perpetrating such abuse will be heavily punished by the law.

Top image via Wikipedia Commons