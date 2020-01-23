Man, 45, jailed & caned for extorting money from victim in sex ploy with wife

In 2017, 45-year-old Shahberin Soet and his 41-year-old wife, Siti Khairianti Mohd Taib, came up with a sex ploy involving social media platforms to lure male victims to their Unit, before extorting money from them.

When Shahberin and Siti tried to use this ploy on their 42-year-old victim in May 2017, he subsequently reported them to the police.

On Jan. 22, 2020, Shahberin was sentenced to three years and 10 months of jail and given 12 strokes of the cane for robbery by night and two unrelated theft charges, The New Paper reports.

Two other charges were also taken into consideration.

Befriended victim on Facebook and offered him sexual services for cash

According to court documents, Siti first befriended the 42-year-old victim on Facebook on May 4, 2017 and offered him sexual services in return for cash.

The victim cannot be named to protect his identity.

When the victim informed Siti that he only had S$25 with him, Siti said that this was sufficient and gave him her address.

At around 1:30am the next day, the victim went to Shahberin and Siti’s flat where Siti led him to the bedroom to undress.

Earlier, Siti had asked Shahberin to use the ‘Kris’ knife in their house to scare the victim when he entered the room. Shahberin agreed to the plan.

Once the victim had undressed and was lying naked on the bed, Siti notified Shahberin via text message to enter the bedroom.

Enters bedroom with ‘Kris’ knife, threatens to stab victim and report him for rape

Shahberin, who had been hiding in the kitchen toilet all along, then took a ‘Kris’ knife from the living room and entered the bedroom.

He began to act angry with the victim, and used his mobile phone to take photographs of the victim in his undressed state.

Shahberin also shouted at the victim and asked the victim what he was doing with his wife in their bedroom.

When the victim told Shahberin that Siti had said that she was a divorcee, Shahberin pointed the ‘Kris’ knife at him and told the victim that he was angry and could stab him if he wanted.

This frightened the victim, who asked Shahberin what he wanted from him.

Shahberin told the victim to pay him S$400, and threatened to report the victim for raping his wife.

When the victim replied that he only had S$70 on him, Shahberin instructed the victim to hand over the S$70, and write an ‘IOU’ note, stating the victim’s name, address, contact number, and that the victim owed Shahberin S$400.

Shahberin then wrote down his bank account number on a piece of paper and handed it over to the victim.

After the victim dressed himself and was about to leave, he noticed Shahberin giving Siti a thumbs-up sign.

That was when he realised that he had been set-up and decided to leave quickly.

After this harrowing incident, the victim continued to receive calls and text messages from Shahberin, who chased him for the S$400.

However, the victim ignored Shahberin and made a police report instead, knowing it was a scam.

Shahberin regrets actions, Siti looking at an even longer prison term

At the time of the crime, Shahberin was on a remission order from Apr. 29 to Aug. 29, 2017.

Shahberin and Siti had also extorted S$200 from a 22-year-old man using the same tactic the night before.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang stated that the robbery was “clearly premeditated” and that “the reliance on the Internet to entrap victims was aggravating,” The New Paper reports.

However, defence lawyer Alice Tan argued that Shahberin “played a subordinate role and there was no actual application of violence.”

She also added that Shahberin “regrets his actions as he will miss his six-year-old daughter’s formative years”.

As Shahberin had committed the crime while out on a remission order, District Judge Christopher Tan slapped an additional sentence of 115 days’ jail on him.

Siti’s case is still pending before courts, and she could be facing an even longer jail term, according to Tan.

For committing an offence of robbery between 7pm and 7am, Shahberin could have been jailed between three and 14 years and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

