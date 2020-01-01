Animal lover pays S$12,500 defamation settlement for wrongly accusing woman of running over dog with car

Thinking that a woman had run over a dog with her car, animal welfare group co-founder Mark Lin Youcheng took it upon himself to post abusive Facebook messages against her.

Defamation settlement & fine

The 41-year-old woman, Soon Kim Choo, was later revealed to be the owner of the vehicle, but not the person driving the car at the time of the incident.

According to CNA, the 27-year-old Lin apologised to Soon in February 2019 and paid her S$12,500 out of court to settle a civil defamation claim.

Lin was also fined S$1,400 on Jan. 7, 2020, for posting abusive communication on Facebook.

Incident in 2016: “F**k you, it’s only a dog”

A Facebook post by Animal Lovers League in October 2016 claimed that a dog had been run over by a car at 61 Pasir Ris Farmway 3.

The driver allegedly kept driving even though she had hit a dog, named Sayang.

The driver reportedly exclaimed, “F**k you, it’s only a dog”, before driving off.

The post, which stated that the driver was a Chinese woman driving a black Honda, also included details such as the vehicle number.

Lin posted the wrong woman’s information online

After seeing the viral post, Lin commented on another Facebook user’s post the next day, saying “IDENTITY FOUND”, and included a screen shot containing the NRIC number, name, address, vehicle number and vehicle model of Soon’s car.

According to court documents, the screen shot had been forwarded to him by another party that day.

Sometime later, the man posted a second comment, with the text, “Give her hell.”

After her personal information had been shared online, Soon received various harassment calls and WhatsApp messages from unknown persons, who assumed she was the driver of the car.

However, it was later revealed that the actual driver during the accident was a 52-year-old woman.

The relationship between the two women is unclear.

Lin pleaded guilty to his actions on Jan. 7, and his lawyer asked for a fine of S$500 or a bond to be imposed on Lin, as his actions had been “borne out of love for animals,” according to CNA.

For making threatening communication, Lin could have been fined up to S$5,000.

Top image from Animal Lover’s League/Facebook.