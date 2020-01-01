Man caught on CCTV allegedly elbowing woman & dislocating her jaw at Prinsep Street bar

A man has been caught on closed-circuit television footage allegedly elbowing a woman in the jaw at a Prinsep Street bar in the early hours of Jan. 3, 2020.

Advertisement

Footage went public and viral

The victim, Kylie Yun, has since gone public with the CCTV footage of her alleged assault.

She posted the footage on her Facebook page on Jan. 4.

Yun said that she was sharing the incident publicly as she wanted to publicise the actions of the alleged attacker.

She also claimed that it was not the first time that the attacker, whom she has also named in her post, had “[laid] hands on a person from the opposite gender”.

The post has since gone viral with more than 400 shares.

Advertisement

Attacker was “pestering” victim and her friends

According to Yun’s Facebook post, she was with her friends when the attacker allegedly started pestering them.

CCTV footage showed that there were six people at that point in time.

Yun claimed that the attacker refused to budge even after being politely told to leave them alone.

A man was speaking to Yun when the attacker suddenly elbowed Yun.

Two people, who appeared to be women, rushed to protect her, while a third man who was sitting beside the two females also stepped forward to break up the fight.

A now-deleted or expired Instagram story from Yun’s friend described the incident and contained several other allegations against the attacker, but the details cannot be confirmed as of the time of writing.

Advertisement

Here is Yun’s Facebook caption in full.

As some of you might have known, my jaw has been dislocated. Yesterday morning, There was this guy that was pestering me and my friend. Trying to hit on us and all. As i was feeling really uncomfortable about the whole situation as well as his presence, i told him politely to leave us alone and go away countless times. However he refused to budge and instead elbowed my face out of the blue and dislocated my jaw just because we didn’t want to be pestered, just because we wanted our nice alone time. Thank god my friend, Natalia as well as the people that was around who witnessed the assault stayed with me throughout the incident and protected me from more danger. This is a very traumatising experience.. no one should be treated like this… i’m writing this to the public because i’m scared, and i hope that there will no longer be anyone else that have to go through this horrifying experience. At the same time alerting the public of this person so that people can be more wary of him. It’s not the first time he laid hands on someone, neither is that his first time he laying hands on a person from the opposite gender….a leopard never changes it’s spots. [name redacted], I hope that this will be a huge life lesson to you…life doesn’t always work the way you want it to.

And also, this is not the way to treat a lady. This is not the way to treat anyone. Singapore Police Force please help me.. please save me… I’ve never thought of this so deeply before, however this happened to me, this time.. I really believe that every single woman anywhere in this world in every country and every state needs to be protected when it comes to situations like this.

According to The New Paper, a 25-year-old man has since been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt.

Mothership.sg is currently in touch with Yun and will update the story as it develops.

Top image via Kylie Yun’s Facebook post