S’porean man, who ate his own faeces in lock-up but found fit to face court, jailed 8 weeks

The court heard on Jan. 6, 2020 that Osman Ghani Syed Musgooth, 49, consumed his own faeces and hit his head against a wall in his cell while he was in lock-up in November 2019.

He was subsequently found to be of sound mind and fit to face stand trial after a psychiatric evaluation, the court later heard on Jan. 20, 2020.

According to The New Paper, Osman Ghani pleaded guilty to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt and one of using criminal force on a public servant.

On Jan. 20, 2019, the accused was arrested and placed in lock-up for an alleged offence of insulting the modesty of a woman.

As he was about to be escorted to Khoo Teck Huat hospital for further assessment, the accused threatened the auxiliary police officer and tried to headbutt him.

It was recorded in court documents that the accused hurled vulgarities and swung his head towards the officer, which hit the officer’s chest.

Osman Ghani also tried to attack a 23-year-old patient at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), while he was a patient there in April last year.

The accused had a dispute with the victim, resulting in him punching the victim in the face several times.

The victim did not retaliate and walked away, but suffered bleeding on the right side of his upper and lower lip, and slight redness on his left ear.

Osman Ghani also pleaded guilty to another count of voluntarily causing hurt, where he punched a 71-year-old man whom he knew from IMH, when they bumped into each other at Hong Lim Complex in August 2019.

Ate his own faeces in lock-up

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jotham Tay told the court on Jan. 6, 2020 that Osman Ghani had been hitting his head against a wall in his cell, even consuming his own faeces in lock-up in November last year, TNP reported.

However, Tay told the court in a hearing on Jan. 20, 2020 that the accused was found to be of sound mind and was fit to face the court, after he was remanded for psychiatric evaluation.

The accused pleaded for leniency, saying that he wanted to quickly serve his sentence and get out of jail so he could get a job and help his mother with her finances, TNP reported.

District Judge May Mesenas noted that the accused also had a drug habit and told him to look into getting help upon his release.

She backdated his sentence to Dec. 10, when he was in remand.

He could have been jailed for up to three years for each charge of voluntarily causing hurt, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

