Korean beauty brand Mamonde to exit S’pore, clearance sales at Bugis+ till Feb. 27, 2020
Customers will still be able to purchase products from Lazada and Shopee till end March.
Upsurge
Korean skincare and beauty brand Mamonde will be ceasing operations in Singapore.
In a press release on Jan. 16, the brand said that the exit was for rebranding and repositioning purposes.
Last store in Bugis+ to cease operations on Feb. 27, 2020
The brand’s last brick-and-mortar store in Bugis+ will close on Feb. 27, 2020.
Its other outlets at Jem and Ngee Ann City have already been shuttered.
From now till closing date, a clearance sales is taking place at Bugis+:
In case you can’t see:
- 15 per cent off with minimum S$60 spend
- 20 per cent off with minimum S$90 spend
- 30 per cent off with minimum S$120 spend
Here’s a look at what you can buy at the store:
From now till end March, customers will still be able to purchase Mamonde products from online retailers Lazada and Shopee.
How to go
Address: BUGIS+, 201 Victoria St, Level 2 (Pop-up Kiosk), Singapore 188067
Telephone: 6968 5162
Top image via Clarabelle Tan
