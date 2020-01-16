Korean beauty brand Mamonde to exit S’pore, clearance sales at Bugis+ till Feb. 27, 2020

Korean skincare and beauty brand Mamonde will be ceasing operations in Singapore.

In a press release on Jan. 16, the brand said that the exit was for rebranding and repositioning purposes.

Last store in Bugis+ to cease operations on Feb. 27, 2020

The brand’s last brick-and-mortar store in Bugis+ will close on Feb. 27, 2020.

Its other outlets at Jem and Ngee Ann City have already been shuttered.

From now till closing date, a clearance sales is taking place at Bugis+:

15 per cent off with minimum S$60 spend

20 per cent off with minimum S$90 spend

30 per cent off with minimum S$120 spend

Here’s a look at what you can buy at the store:

From now till end March, customers will still be able to purchase Mamonde products from online retailers Lazada and Shopee.

How to go

Address: BUGIS+, 201 Victoria St, Level 2 (Pop-up Kiosk), Singapore 188067

Telephone: 6968 5162

Top image via Clarabelle Tan