Male teen, 16, charged with loanshark harassment at residential unit along Flora road

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks.

Melanie Lim | January 10, 04:00 pm

A 16-year-old male teenager has been arrested and charged for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

This comes after four other youths were arrested for loanshark harassment in Sengkang and Ang Mo Kio within the past week.

Arrested after splashing red paint and pasting debtor’s notes on residential unit

According to a news release, the police were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment where red paint and debtor’s notes were splashed and pasted on the door of a residential unit along Flora Road on Jan. 7, 2020.

Flora Road is in the Pasir Ris and Loyang Avenue area.

The teenager was identified by officers from Bedok Police Division, Jurong Police Division and Ang Mo Kio Police Division through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was subsequently arrested on Jan. 9, 2020.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the teenager is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment.

Teenager charged in court on Jan. 10, 2020

On Jan. 10, 2020, the teenager was charged in court under the revised edition of the Moneylenders Act 2010.

First-time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment shall be fined not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000 with mandatory imprisonment of up to five years, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

Zero tolerance against loanshark harassment

The police emphasised that they have zero tolerance towards loanshark harassment.

Those who deliberately vandalise property or cause annoyance and disruption to public safety, peace and security will be arrested and dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

You can call the police or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top image for illustrative purposes via SPF and niu niu on Unsplash

