M’sian father rushes back to son’s school for Tupperware water bottle as he’s scared wife will get angry

If there’s one thing that Southeast Asian mothers have in common, it’s their love for Tupperware containers.

For one Malaysian man, he is well aware of how precious Tupperware containers are to his wife.

Son left water bottle in class

Mohd Fadli Salleh took to Facebook on Monday (Jan. 20) to recount a distressing experience he had with his son, Asyraff.

He had fetched Asyraff from school at 6:30pm.

As he was about to get on the motorcycle, Asyraff told his dad that his wallet, which contained RM8 (S$2.65), was in his class.

Fadli brushed it aside, saying that he will get the wallet the next morning.

“I was lazy to go back in the school. His class was also quite a distance from the school gate.”

They then started making their way home.

But halfway through the journey, Asyraff said that he also left his water bottle in class.

“I immediately pulled the emergency brake,” said Fadli.

He told his son:

“Why didn’t you say anything? If the money is gone, I don’t mine. But if your water bottle is lost, you’re not the only one who will get scolded. I will probably die too.”

Water bottle was a Tupperware brand

Asyraff wasn’t sure if the water bottle was one that’s a Tupperware brand, but Fadli was too afraid to take any risks.

He went back to the school and as he was rushing to his son’s class, he saw a few students coming out of the class.

Fadli: “What’s wrong?” Students: “Someone left a water bottle in the class.” Fadli: “Is it a Tupperware?” Students: “Yaaaaa!”

Fadli quickly got hold of the bottle.

When he was leaving the school, a security guard stopped to ask him what he was retrieving.

Fadli replied: “My life.”

Here is his full Facebook post:

Other Tupperware experiences

The post has received a lot of attention, with over 20,000 shares and 10,000 comments as of the time of writing.

Most people recounted their own harrowing experiences with Tupperware containers.

Translation: “Because of this Tupperware water bottle, I got scolded by my parents. They even forced my teacher to find it. The canteen auntie also got scolded.”

Translation: “You shouldn’t joke about Tupperware. I left mine in the office once. I ended up getting interrogated by my wife for 30 minutes. I was sweating profusely, I had no answer. The way she interrogated me….it was as if I committed murder…scary.”

Translation: “Regardless of how old I am, when I come home, my mum won’t ask me if I’m fine or if I’ve eaten. Her first question will always be, “Did you bring back my Tupperware?””

Translation: “That’s right….my student looked so lost as he tried to find his water bottle. He told me, “If I lose it, my mum and I will fight.” I ended up helping him find the water bottle….I knew right away it was a Tupperware brand.”

Meanwhile, some wives and mothers gave their perspective on the whole Tupperware situation.

Translation: “Hahahaha. When I fetch my child from school, I will always ask him, “Did you bring back the Tupperware?” If not, he will get it from me. He’s lost so many Tupperware water bottles!!! Tupperware and this mother cannot be separated.”

Translation: “He went fishing and brought a Tupperware water bottle along. When he came back, the bottle wasn’t in the car. Even though he has replaced it, I still remember that big purple bottle. It was left in the fishing boat in Lumut in 2018, on a Friday. I still remember it till today. Hasrul Hassan Jaafar, I cannot forget that incident yaa.”

Translation: “My beloved husband left one set of Tupperware at his workplace. He told me to pack some food for him that day. When he came back, I asked him where the Tupperware [containers] were. He told me he forgot about it. It was a Wednesday night, 13/8/2015, he left in around the Chearas area. Till today, he regrets his mistake. Although he has replaced the Tupperware set with a new one, I still remember. I’m not done being angry.”

Wow, intense.

Top photos via Mohd Fadli Salleh/FB.