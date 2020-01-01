fbpx

M’sian version of Daiso sells snacks, homeware, kitchenware & more at S$0.70 per item

Ninso's outlet in Skudai, Johor is a 30-minute drive from Tuas Checkpoint.

Melanie Lim | January 21, 04:32 pm

Love shopping at Daiso?

Here’s where you can find similar items at an even cheaper price.

Malaysia’s Daiso where everything costs S$0.70

According to TripCanvas Malaysia, Ninso is Malaysia’s version of Daiso.

Everything in the store costs RM2.10 (S$0.70), including items such as Chinese New Year (CNY) decor, snacks, stuffed toys and even homeware.

Here’s a look at what one can expect:

CNY decor

Image via Ninso WM on Facebook
Image via Ninso WM on Facebook
Image via Ninso WM on Facebook
Image via Ninso WM on Facebook

Stationery

Image via Ninso WM on Facebook

Toys and plushies

Image via Ninso WM on Facebook

Snacks and drinks

Image via Ninso WM on Facebook
Image via Ninso WM on Facebook

Cups, plates and mugs

Image via Ninso WM on Facebook

Kitchenware

Image via Ninso WM on Facebook
Image via Ninso WM on Facebook
Image via Ninso WM on Facebook

Water bottles

Image via Ninso WM on Facebook

Slippers

Image via Ninso WM on Facebook

Tissue paper

Image via Ninso WM on Facebook

Claw machines and rides

Image via TripCanvas Malaysia

The store even has claw machines that apparently cost RM1 (S$0.33) per try.

For those who are thinking of popping by to do some last minute CNY shopping, Ninso’s outlet in Skudai, Johor is apparently a 30-minute drive from Tuas Checkpoint.

Details

Address: No 11, Jalan Hang Lekir, Taman Industri Jaya , 81300 Skudai Johor

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Top image via ninsowm on Instagram

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

