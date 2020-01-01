M’sian version of Daiso sells snacks, homeware, kitchenware & more at S$0.70 per item
Ninso's outlet in Skudai, Johor is a 30-minute drive from Tuas Checkpoint.
Upsurge
Love shopping at Daiso?
Here’s where you can find similar items at an even cheaper price.
Malaysia’s Daiso where everything costs S$0.70
According to TripCanvas Malaysia, Ninso is Malaysia’s version of Daiso.
Everything in the store costs RM2.10 (S$0.70), including items such as Chinese New Year (CNY) decor, snacks, stuffed toys and even homeware.
Here’s a look at what one can expect:
CNY decor
Stationery
Toys and plushies
Snacks and drinks
Cups, plates and mugs
Kitchenware
Water bottles
Slippers
Tissue paper
Claw machines and rides
The store even has claw machines that apparently cost RM1 (S$0.33) per try.
For those who are thinking of popping by to do some last minute CNY shopping, Ninso’s outlet in Skudai, Johor is apparently a 30-minute drive from Tuas Checkpoint.
Details
Address: No 11, Jalan Hang Lekir, Taman Industri Jaya , 81300 Skudai Johor
Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily
Top image via ninsowm on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.