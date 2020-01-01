M’sian version of Daiso sells snacks, homeware, kitchenware & more at S$0.70 per item

Love shopping at Daiso?

Here’s where you can find similar items at an even cheaper price.

Advertisement

Malaysia’s Daiso where everything costs S$0.70

According to TripCanvas Malaysia, Ninso is Malaysia’s version of Daiso.

Everything in the store costs RM2.10 (S$0.70), including items such as Chinese New Year (CNY) decor, snacks, stuffed toys and even homeware.

Here’s a look at what one can expect:

CNY decor

Advertisement

Stationery

Toys and plushies

Snacks and drinks

Advertisement

Cups, plates and mugs

Kitchenware

Advertisement

Water bottles

Slippers

Tissue paper

Claw machines and rides

The store even has claw machines that apparently cost RM1 (S$0.33) per try.

For those who are thinking of popping by to do some last minute CNY shopping, Ninso’s outlet in Skudai, Johor is apparently a 30-minute drive from Tuas Checkpoint.

Details

Address: No 11, Jalan Hang Lekir, Taman Industri Jaya , 81300 Skudai Johor

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Advertisement

Top image via ninsowm on Instagram