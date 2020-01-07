US assassination of Iranian commander ‘immoral’, against international laws: Mahathir

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has described the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States via drone strikes as “immoral” and against international laws.

He made this assessment on Tuesday, Jan. 7, where he also said Muslim countries should unite to protect themselves against external threats, Reuters reported.

Mahathir, 94, told reporters that Soleimani’s killing in Baghdad on Friday, Jan. 3, has sparked fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

The elderly leader is known for comments that have sought to galvanise Muslims.

In this instance, he said the U.S.-sanctioned killing could also lead to an escalation in “what is called terrorism”.

He then called for Muslim countries to close ranks.

“The time is right for Muslim countries to come together,” Mahathir said.

“We are no longer safe now. If anybody insults or says something that somebody doesn’t like, it is all right for that person from another country to send a drone and perhaps have a shot at me.”

But Mahathir is not mincing his words.

“I speak the truth,” Mahathir said.

“You do something that is not right, I think I have the right to speak out.”

These fighting words come after Mahathir’s recent comments on the treatment of Muslims in India and his criticism of the Saudi Arabia-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Malaysia’s relations with both New Delhi and Riyadh have soured in recent months as a result.

Malaysia-Iran relations

Mahathir has tried to maintain good relations with Iran as both sides only met recently.

In December 2019, Mahathir hosted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at a conference of Muslim leaders in Malaysia.

Both countries discussed boosting business, trading in each other’s currencies and keeping up with non-Muslim countries.

U.S. sanctions on the Middle Eastern country has threatened to crater its economy.

An estimated 10,000 Iranians live in Malaysia.

Burqa-wearing women were among the 50 people who gathered outside the Iranian embassy in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, to shout “Down, Down USA” after Soleimani’s death.