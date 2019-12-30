2 victims of Lucky Plaza accident still undergoing treatment but are now in stable condition

It’s been two weeks since the tragic car crash at Lucky Plaza on Dec. 29, 2019.

The accident took the lives of two and injured another four.

All six victims were identified to be Filipinas, and police investigations are still ongoing.

Two discharged, Two still undergoing treatment

On Jan. 12, the chairman of Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) Yeo Guat Kwang provided an update on the surviving victims.

The Facebook statement shared that among the four injured Filipino workers, two of them — Arceli and Egnal — are still undergoing treatment.

Thankfully, both are in stable condition and have been transferred to the normal ward.

CDE urges members of the public to give them privacy and time to rest and recover from the injuries.

The other two casualties, Demet and Laila, are already discharged, and CDE is still in regular contact with them.

They will continue to work with their current employers.

CDE also thanked the medical staff from Tan Tock Seng Hospital for the help rendered to the four victims.

Counselling provided to those emotionally affected by the accident

CDE also added in their statement that they have partnered with The Salvation Army to provide emotional counselling to anyone who requires help as a result of the accident.

Six people have received counselling help so far, and they include Filipino workers who have known the victims, as well as CDE staff members.

Continue to assist victims and their families

All bereavement and funeral arrangements have been concluded in the Philippines and the deceased have been laid to rest by their loved ones.

On this note, the CDE updated that moving forward the organisation will complete the necessary financial and governance formalities to disburse an initial payment to the two affected families from the charitable monies raised, to cover their most urgent and immediate needs.

Following this initial payment, they will also be making continuous monthly support payments to the four surviving workers and the dependants of the two deceased, until they have regained financial independence or the donated funds are exhausted.

The Personal Accident Insurance claims filed by the employers of all six affected workers will also likely be disbursed in a lump sum to the victims and/or their dependents.

At the end of the post, CDE also expressed appreciation to the help and support from members of the public and urged Singaporeans to continue to be appreciative towards the contributions of all migrant workers.

Top photo by Jane Zhang