Long queue outside LTA Sin Ming office on last day to dispose e-scooter for S$100 incentive

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) offered a S$100 incentive for the early disposal of non-UL2272 e-scooters between Sept. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019.

Advertisement

As scores of people in Singapore were still holding on to their devices, the deadline for the initiative was then extended to Dec. 31, 2019.

After Dec. 31, members of the public can still dispose of their non-certified e-scooters until March 2020, at no charge.

Queue to dispose of e-scooter for S$100 incentive

In typical human fashion, plenty of people waited until the last day on Dec. 31 to dispose of their devices — to make the most of their e-scooters and milking it for all they are worth before bidding goodbye to it.

Starting from 3pm, a long queue of people formed outside the Land Transport Authority Sin Ming office to dispose of their non-UL2272 e-scooters on the last day.

In total, LTA has received 30,000 applications for the disposing of e-scooters.

Starting from July 1, 2020, non-UL2272 devices aren’t allowed on public paths.

After the e-scooter ban on public footpaths in November 2019, more than 6,000 warnings have been given out in December, twice the number compared to November.

From Jan. 1, 2020, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has said it will be taking a zero-tolerance approach against e-scooter riders caught on Singapore footpaths.