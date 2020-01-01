Missing dog found by volunteers in Ang Mo Kio after 2 weeks

A group of volunteers found a dog that went missing for the past two weeks.

Went missing after collar broke during a walk

The black-coloured dog, named Marvel, first went missing on Jan. 3 at around 12:40pm.

Purely Adoptions told Mothership she was out on a walk with her trial homestay caregiver at that time.

Unfortunately, Marvel’s collar broke during the walk, and she ran away.

According to a post by Purely Adoptions, they were at Block 562, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 during that time, and Marvel ran in the direction of the Central Expressway (CTE).

After she went missing, the animal welfare organisation put up notices asking for help from the public on information on Marvel’s whereabouts should they spot her.

They urged the public not to chase Marvel should they see her, and to contact Purely Adoptions immediately.

Volunteers never gave up their search for Marvel

Volunteers sprung into action too.

A number of interested members of the public joined in the search as well.

While the group received a few tip-offs that turned out to be false alarms in the end, they never gave up on their search for the dog.

Marvel secured with help of construction workers

According to a post on Monday morning, Jan. 20, the volunteers even continued their search into the wee hours of the day.

The post mentioned that volunteers even contacted “all the veterinary clinics in Singapore” to check if a similar dog was brought in for treatment.

Found

The group’s breakthrough finally came on Sunday, Jan. 19, at around 3:30pm when they received a tip-off about a dog that looked like Marvel was spotted in Ang Mo Kio.

They managed to spot Marvel when they arrived at the area where Marvel was said to be sighted at.

And together with the help of some construction workers, they finally secured Marvel.

Purely Adoptions thanked all the volunteers who were involved in the search, as well as the construction workers who offered their help when they saw what the volunteers were doing.

Describing the day as “a wonderful day”, the group mentioned other positive things that came out of their search for Marvel.

For instance, they managed to trap two batches of kittens that they came across during their search, and released the “mummy cat” after spaying her.

Top image adapted via Purely Adoptions/Facebook