Up to 70% off Lock & Lock items at Pandan warehouse sale from Jan. 9-12, 2020

From Jan. 9 to 12, Foh Foh Co Pte Ltd will be having a warehouse sale for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The establishment is the sole agent in Singapore for household brands like Lock & Lock and Algo.

Up to 70 per cent off

The warehouse sale will include products from 30 brands including Lock & Lock, Algo, JCP, and Keyway.

According to its Facebook post, items can go up to 70 per cent off its regular price.

Free delivery will be provided for purchases of S$300 and above.

Lock & Lock Singapore’s Facebook followers are also entitled to an additional 10 per cent off.

Household items on sale

Here’s a look at some of the items that you can expect from the sale:

Details

Where to go: Foh Foh Building No. 2 Pandan Avenue Singapore 609382

When to go: Jan. 9-12, 9am to 7pm

Top image from Lock & Lock Singapore’s Facebook page