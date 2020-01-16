Up to 70% off Lock & Lock items at Pandan warehouse sale from Jan. 9-12, 2020
Time to stock up.
Upsurge
From Jan. 9 to 12, Foh Foh Co Pte Ltd will be having a warehouse sale for the upcoming Chinese New Year.
The establishment is the sole agent in Singapore for household brands like Lock & Lock and Algo.
Up to 70 per cent off
The warehouse sale will include products from 30 brands including Lock & Lock, Algo, JCP, and Keyway.
According to its Facebook post, items can go up to 70 per cent off its regular price.
Free delivery will be provided for purchases of S$300 and above.
Lock & Lock Singapore’s Facebook followers are also entitled to an additional 10 per cent off.
Household items on sale
Here’s a look at some of the items that you can expect from the sale:
Details
Where to go: Foh Foh Building No. 2 Pandan Avenue Singapore 609382
When to go: Jan. 9-12, 9am to 7pm
Top image from Lock & Lock Singapore’s Facebook page
