Male teen, 14, one of 4 youths arrested for loanshark harassment in Sengkang & Ang Mo Kio

The police have zero tolerance against loanshark harassment.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 8, 10:07 pm

The police have arrested two male teenagers and two men, aged between 14 and 23, for their suspected involvement in two separate cases of loanshark harassment.

Two teens arrested after splashing blue plaint on HDB unit

According to the news release, the police were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment where blue paint was splashed on the door and gate of a residential unit along Compassvale Walk in Sengkang on Jan. 3.

Two teenagers were identified through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The police from Ang Mo Kio Police Division arrested them on Jan. 7, 2020.

Two men arrested after smashing glass door of shop unit

Separately, two men were suspected to be involved in a case of loanshark harassment.

The glass door of a shop unit along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 was smashed on Jan. 1

After being identified through investigations, the two men were arrested by the police on Jan. 8

The two men will be charged in court on Jan. 9, 2020 under the Moneylenders Act.

First-time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment shall be fined not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000 with mandatory imprisonment of up to five years, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

Investigations are ongoing.

Zero tolerance against loanshark harassment

The police emphasised that they have zero tolerance towards loanshark harassment.

Those who deliberately vandalise property or cause annoyance and disruption to public safety, peace and security will be arrested and dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

You can call the police or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top photo via Google Maps

