Subtle Asian Traits member shares how Korean skincare & determination transformed him

On Dec. 29, 2019, one Jerick Galicia shared photos of his physical transformation to Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits.

Here is his “before”:

And “after”:

Rigorous skincare routine

Galicia credits the difference in his skin to Korean skincare, which he says “do wonders”.

His post has gathered over 4,700 comments, with many asking him for his skincare routine.

In response, Galicia edited his caption to share his complete routine.

“Cleansers (double cleanse):

* Banila Co Clean Zero Cleansing Balm

* COSRX – Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser OR Renew Placenta Herbal Beauty Soap (For morning I use: COSRX- Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser) Exfoliator (twice a week):

* The Face Shop – Smart Peeling: White Jewel Perle OR Secret Key’s Lemon Sparkling Peeling Gel Toner:

* Nakeup Face – Stress O Toner

* COSRX – Two in One Poreless Power Liquid Essence:

* COSRX – Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

* COSRX – Galactomyces 95 Tone Balancing Essence Ampoule:

* Vita B3 Source OR Nakeup Face – Water Tox Ampoule Moisturiser:

* COSRX – Oil Free Ultra Moisturising Lotion (because I have oily skin)

* COSRX – Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask”

He added that many of these products target acne and blemishes, as well as help with skin brightening.

Galicia also went out in the sun less often.

For Koreans, a 10-step skincare routine is not uncommon, although Galicia admits that the monetary costs add up.

It also requires plenty of determination to stick to a daily routine, but the results were “worth it” for him.

Here are more photos of post-transformation Galicia:

30kg weight loss

Another part of Galicia’s drastic transformation was weight loss.

He went from 94kg to 64kg, losing a hefty 30kg.

The progress for him was “slow but constant”, he says in another post.

Galicia advises those who have similar goals as him to invest in skincare, gym, dieting, and fashion.

He then wishes everyone “the very best” and hopes that they will be happy and content with their successes.

Top image via Jerick Galicia