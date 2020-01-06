fbpx

Back

Subtle Asian Traits member shares how Korean skincare & determination transformed him

If you need inspiration to keep up with your resolutions.

Mandy How | January 6, 04:49 pm

Events

Share

On Dec. 29, 2019, one Jerick Galicia shared photos of his physical transformation to Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits.

Here is his “before”:

Photo via Jerick Galicia

And “after”:

Photo via Jerick Galicia

Rigorous skincare routine

Galicia credits the difference in his skin to Korean skincare, which he says “do wonders”.

His post has gathered over 4,700 comments, with many asking him for his skincare routine.

In response, Galicia edited his caption to share his complete routine.

“Cleansers (double cleanse):
* Banila Co Clean Zero Cleansing Balm
* COSRX – Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser OR Renew Placenta Herbal Beauty Soap

(For morning I use: COSRX- Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser)

Exfoliator (twice a week):
* The Face Shop – Smart Peeling: White Jewel Perle OR Secret Key’s Lemon Sparkling Peeling Gel

Toner:
* Nakeup Face – Stress O Toner
* COSRX – Two in One Poreless Power Liquid

Essence:
* COSRX – Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
* COSRX – Galactomyces 95 Tone Balancing Essence

Ampoule:
* Vita B3 Source OR Nakeup Face – Water Tox Ampoule

Moisturiser:
* COSRX – Oil Free Ultra Moisturising Lotion (because I have oily skin)
* COSRX – Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask”

He added that many of these products target acne and blemishes, as well as help with skin brightening.

Galicia also went out in the sun less often.

For Koreans, a 10-step skincare routine is not uncommon, although Galicia admits that the monetary costs add up.

It also requires plenty of determination to stick to a daily routine, but the results were “worth it” for him.

Here are more photos of post-transformation Galicia:

Photo via Jerick Galicia
Photo via Jerick Galicia

30kg weight loss

Another part of Galicia’s drastic transformation was weight loss.

He went from 94kg to 64kg, losing a hefty 30kg.

The progress for him was “slow but constant”, he says in another post.

Galicia advises those who have similar goals as him to invest in skincare, gym, dieting, and fashion.

He then wishes everyone “the very best” and hopes that they will be happy and content with their successes.

Top image via Jerick Galicia

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

POFMA should be used even if the person spreading falsehoods is politically affiliated: S Iswaran

The minister put it down to an 'unfortunate convergence or coincidence' that all of the responding parties so far have been opposition politicians or affiliated with opposition parties.

January 6, 04:18 pm

Pikachu design EZ-Charm wearables selling at S$19.90 on Shopee from Jan. 10, 2020

Does buying this spark joy?

January 6, 04:07 pm

Isetan Westgate closing down sale up to 80% off till Jan. 26, 2020

Hurry down soon to get the best picks.

January 6, 04:07 pm

Chinese tourist stabbed in head by Japanese woman at Osaka Don Quijote store as she 'didn't like her attitude'

The female tourist was attacked from behind.

January 6, 03:49 pm

SAF working with Australia to tackle 6 million hectare bushfires

The fires have led to the deaths of about 500 million animals.

January 6, 03:35 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close