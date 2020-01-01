Mandopop singer Rainie Yang started practising her autograph at 15 to prepare for being famous

35-year-old Taiwanese singer/actress Rainie Yang is one of the most popular Mandopop artistes of her generation.

In a recent interview hosted by music streaming service app KKBox, Yang, who has been in the industry for more than two decades, shared that she was already certain about becoming a celebrity by 15.

Decided to succeed in showbiz at 15

In the interview, Yang was asked to reflect on her 15-year-old self, and the singer revealed that she was quite ambitious and career-minded even at such a tender age.

At 10 years old, Yang already enjoyed performing, and signed herself up for many competitions.

She eventually landed a contract at 15.

“I’m really quite different from other kids, I’ve already set my mind on what I aspire to do and set some goals to work towards, no matter if I’ll succeed or not. So for a 15-year-old teenager, I think I’m quite mature…Usually, at this age we won’t be thinking about our career but I already thought about this back then.”

Feeling a tad embarrassed, Yang also laughed that she used to practise her signature quite often when she was a teen as she wanted to get ready for her autograph session in the future.

You can watch the full interview here:

15th KKBox Music Awards

Besides Yang, other Mandopop artists such as G.E.M, A-lin, and Eric Chou also shared about their teenage self and what they would want to say to their 15-year-old self.

The interviews were part of the build-up to KKBox Music Awards, which will run its 15th edition on Jan. 18, 2020.

It will be held at the Taipei Arena, 7pm Singapore time.

The line-up of singers includes Rainie Yang, G.E.M, A-Lin, Eric Chou, Wu Qing Feng, OSN and R-chord.

One can also look forward to performances by up-and-coming artistes such as Julia Wu and Pi Hai Ryan.

For those who can’t be there, here’s how you can watch the live performances through the various links below:

