Mandopop singer Rainie Yang started practising her autograph at 15 to prepare for being famous

She has been in the showbiz for at least 20 years. Wow.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 18, 10:23 am

35-year-old Taiwanese singer/actress Rainie Yang is one of the most popular Mandopop artistes of her generation.

In a recent interview hosted by music streaming service app KKBox, Yang, who has been in the industry for more than two decades, shared that she was already certain about becoming a celebrity by 15.

Decided to succeed in showbiz at 15

In the interview, Yang was asked to reflect on her 15-year-old self, and the singer revealed that she was quite ambitious and career-minded even at such a tender age.

At 10 years old, Yang already enjoyed performing, and signed herself up for many competitions.

She eventually landed a contract at 15.

“I’m really quite different from other kids, I’ve already set my mind on what I aspire to do and set some goals to work towards, no matter if I’ll succeed or not. So for a 15-year-old teenager, I think I’m quite mature…Usually, at this age we won’t be thinking about our career but I already thought about this back then.”

Feeling a tad embarrassed, Yang also laughed that she used to practise her signature quite often when she was a teen as she wanted to get ready for her autograph session in the future.

You can watch the full interview here:

15th KKBox Music Awards

Besides Yang, other Mandopop artists such as G.E.M, A-lin, and Eric Chou also shared about their teenage self and what they would want to say to their 15-year-old self.

The interviews were part of the build-up to KKBox Music Awards, which will run its 15th edition on Jan. 18, 2020.

It will be held at the Taipei Arena, 7pm Singapore time.

The line-up of singers includes Rainie Yang, G.E.M, A-Lin, Eric Chou, Wu Qing Feng, OSN and R-chord.

kkbox music award
Image via KKBox.
kkbox music award
Image via KKBox.

One can also look forward to performances by up-and-coming artistes such as Julia Wu and Pi Hai Ryan.

kkbox music award
Image via KKBox.

For those who can’t be there, here’s how you can watch the live performances through the various links below:

Top photo collage via KKBox

Zhangxin's favourite pastime is singing Mulan's soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

