Judge revokes decision to let alleged voyeur from top UK uni leave S’pore, retains gag order

An unnamed 22-year-old Singaporean studying in a “top university in the United Kingdom” is facing 20 charges of filming at least 12 women in toilets on various occasions.

On Jan. 14, 2020, the prosecution presented incriminating evidence in court, against the alleged voyeur who was granted approval from a judge to leave Singapore a second time.

After reviewing the new evidence, on Jan. 16, the judge said that it is likely that the man is a flight risk, and revoked the approval for the man to leave Singapore for his studies.

However, the judge declined to waive the gag order on the man’s identity, saying that two of the 12 women involved in the case did not agree to the risk of having their identities known.

New evidence presented by prosecution, proving the man was planning to abscond

According to prosecutors’ submissions shared with Mothership, the evidence showed that the man harboured serious intention to abscond, and was thus a high flight risk.

In his Telegram messages dated Oct. 2, 2019, the man talked about a “master plan” to abscond by seeking asylum, in order to avoid “certain destruction” if he stays in Singapore.

The man said this to her: “I trust you enough to tell you this. I honestly might not come back.”

He also brought up the possibility of gaining asylum if he absconds, and weighed the “certain destruction” of staying in Singapore against the uncertainty of leaving the country.

“Stay for certain destruction, but there is that element of certainty. Or leave, and everything is uncertain, but potentially adverting [sic] this problem,” he wrote.

The man also signalled his intention to leave the country for good.

Judge revoked decision to allow the man to leave S’pore

After a two-day adjournment to review the fresh evidence, District Judge Adam Nakhoda revoked his previous decision to allow the man to leave Singapore.

“Considering the conversation between the informant and the accused in the chat logs tendered by the prosecution, I would agree that there is a likelihood that the accused should be considered a flight risk, and as such, should not be granted permission to leave jurisdiction,” he said.

Nakhoda pointed out that based on the new evidence presented, the man contemplated remaining overseas.

The judge also rejected the defence’s argument that the texts were taken out of context, and that the “wording was clear” that the man was contemplating not returning to Singapore.

“Death” did not refer to physical death

The judge also brought up one of the Telegram messages presented within the new evidence, where the man said that “remaining in Singapore would result in metaphorical death.”

Nakhoda said that objectively, he did not think that the “death” mentioned within the Telegram message referred to death in the physical sense.

Instead, he said that the man likely thought that his future may be adversely affected if he remained in Singapore.

Potentially “adverting” this problem

The judge also brought up the Telegram message where the man said that if he left Singapore, he would be “potentially adverting this problem.”

Nakhoda found that the phrase was a reference to potentially avoiding answering to this case.

The man also used the term “asylum” several times within the new Telegram messages revealed.

The judge said that using the term “asylum” meant the man was contemplating staying out of Singapore to avoid the consequences of this case.

Gag order would not be waived

However, with regards to the prosecution’s request to lift the gag order on the man, the judge has declined to do so.

“I decline to lift the gag order over the accused’s name because there are still two victims who have not unequivocally agreed to the risk that their identities would become known,” he said.

He said that the primary purpose of the gag order being extended to cover the name of the accused is to protect the identities of the women involved, and that revealing the man’s identity now would still put the women’s identities at risk.

“Based on the locations and circumstances that these offences were allegedly committed, there was a chance that the identity of the victims would be exposed,” he said. “I find that this factor has not changed.”

The judge also said that there was a difference between the 10 women consenting to the risk of their identities being exposed, and waiving their anonymity completely.

He pointed out that there were two other women who have not consented to the risk of their identities being exposed.

One of the women expressed reservations, while the other is a minor, and her family did not allow the prosecution to speak to her.

Top image from Melanie Lim.