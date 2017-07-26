fbpx

Jollibee S’pore available for delivery on GrabFood

Jollibee everywhere.

Fasiha Nazren | January 7, 02:28 pm

We all know how the queues can get at fast food chain Jollibee.

People queue overnight outside new Jollibee Woodlands outlet because fried chicken is life

Insane queue outside new Punggol Waterway Point Jollibee before it opens because fried chicken is life

So here’s some good news: Jollibee now takes delivery orders through GrabFood.

Available since Nov. 2019

Turns out, this option been available since Nov. 21, 2019 for their Lucky Plaza outlet.

Delivery from the following outlets was subsequently rolled out on Dec. 2, 2019:

  • Paya Lebar Square
  • Square 2
  • Jurong East
  • Changi City Point
  • Woodlands

Fried chicken and spaghetti

Jollibee is known for its fried Chickenjoy, which comes in original and spicy.

As well as its sweet-flavoured spaghetti.

Jabee 🤗

The eatery has an exclusive set meal on GrabFood called the GrabFood Exclusive Bundle, which includes one piece of chicken, a portion of spaghetti and regular fries.

For a limited time, this bundle will go for S$8 instead of S$9.90.

Top image from Jollibee Singapore and @bri7777 on Instagram

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

