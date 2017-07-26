Jollibee S’pore available for delivery on GrabFood

We all know how the queues can get at fast food chain Jollibee.

So here’s some good news: Jollibee now takes delivery orders through GrabFood.

Available since Nov. 2019

Turns out, this option been available since Nov. 21, 2019 for their Lucky Plaza outlet.

Delivery from the following outlets was subsequently rolled out on Dec. 2, 2019:

Paya Lebar Square

Square 2

Jurong East

Changi City Point

Woodlands

Fried chicken and spaghetti

Jollibee is known for its fried Chickenjoy, which comes in original and spicy.

As well as its sweet-flavoured spaghetti.

The eatery has an exclusive set meal on GrabFood called the GrabFood Exclusive Bundle, which includes one piece of chicken, a portion of spaghetti and regular fries.

For a limited time, this bundle will go for S$8 instead of S$9.90.

