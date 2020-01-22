fbpx

Japanese store puts up sign barring Chinese customers from entering due to Wuhan pneumonia fear

January 22, 01:30 pm

A candy shop in Hakone, Japan has come under fire for placing a sign barring Chinese customers from entering the store.

Here is the sign.

Image from Livedoor News

The sign states that “entry is prohibited as even just one person from China can spread the disease.”

He further expands that barrier to Hakone itself, imploring tourists not to come to Hakone in order to prevent the spread of the disease there.

The sign also clarifies that people from Hong Kong and Taiwan are still allowed in.

According to Live Door the owner of the shop has received widespread criticism over his actions.

The comments on Asahi Shimbun’s tweets were negative as well.

“This is too much. The coronavirus is scary, but this could potentially lead to hate speech.”

The sign reportedly first appeared on January 21, 2020. A reason for the oddly phrased words could be due to the shopkeeper using a translation app.

According to Asahi Shimbun, the owner claimed to have had negative experiences with Chinese tourists messing his store up. He also reiterated that this was his form of protection against the virus.

Japan has had one case of the Wuhan pneumonia, but the patient has reportedly recovered.

Image from Live Door/Wikipedia

