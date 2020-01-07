Japan retains world’s most powerful passport, S’pore slips to second place

Japan is now the sole holder of the title for the world’s most powerful passport, with visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 191 destinations.

This according to the latest Henley Passport Index report, dated Jan. 7, 2020.

Singapore, who previously tied with Japan at number one, slipped to the second position, with visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations.

Both Japan and Singapore improved over the last index in July 2019, where they tied with visa-free/visa-on-arrival entry to 189 destinations.

Asia dominates passport rankings

South Korea came in third, alongside Germany, while Finland and Italy shared fourth place.

On the other hand, the U.S. and the UK continue to slip in the rankings, with a shared eighth place position in the index, down from sixth place.

This was a significant decline from the number one spot they jointly held in 2014, alongside Finland, Germany and Sweden.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is one of the biggest success stories, climbing 47 places over the past 10 years, to sit in 18th place.

Singapore’s rankings throughout the years

The Henley Passport Index has been around since 2006.

In its inaugural ranking, Singapore was in eighth place, with visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 122 destinations.

Singapore held the second highest ranking among Asian nations in the 2006 index, just behind Japan, in third place.

In 2017, Singapore overtook Japan for the first time in the rankings, placing fourth.

The next year, Japan took the overall top spot, with Singapore taking second place.

In 2019, the two nations tied for number one.

With the recent 2020 results, looks like Singapore’s battle with Japan over passport rankings will continue.

Top image from Gov.sg and Japan Visitor.