fbpx

Back

IRVINS selling truffle & salted egg rice takeaway bowls in Wisma Atria from Jan. 17, 2020

More salted egg yolk.

Melanie Lim | January 10, 12:34 pm

Events

Share

On Jan. 17, 2020, Singapore-based snack chain IRVINS will be launching IRVINS Messy Kitchen, a food kiosk located at the basement of Wisma Atria.

IRVINS Messy Kitchen

The kiosk will feature two different offerings: Takeaway rice bowls and regular IRVINS snacks.

The rice takeaway bowls have three bases: Salted Egg Rice, Truffle Rice and Truffle Noodles.

The price of each bowl ranges from S$10 to S$11.50, and customers will be able to select their own proteins such as chicken, calamari, clams or prawns to pair with each base.

Add-ons like brown rice (+S$2), eggs (+S$1), more salted egg sauce (+S$4), more meat (+S$2) or more rice (+S$1) are also available.

Here are some possible variations:

Salted Egg Calamari Brown Rice (S$13.50)

Image via IRVINS Singapore

Salted Egg Chicken Rice (S$11.50)

Image via IRVINS Singapore

For the truffle rice and truffle noodle bowls, original or spicy options are available.

Spicy Truffle Noodles with Clam (S$10)

Image via IRVINS Singapore

Truffle Rice with Prawn (S$10)

Image via IRVINS Singapore

Sides, drinks and dessert

Sides such as calamari, salted egg fries and fried chicken are also available.

Salt & Pepper Calamari (S$7)

Image via IRVINS Singapore

Salt & Pepper Chicken (S$7)

Image via IRVINS Singapore

Salted Egg Fries (S$6)

Image via IRVINS Singapore

There will also be drinks like Lime Juice (S$3) and Green Tea (S$3), and Coconut Mango Pudding dessert (S$5).

How to go

Address: 435 Orchard Road, #B1-59, Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Top image via IRVINS Singapore

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

760,000 CPF members to get rebates totalling S$640 million under Home Protection Scheme

You can use it to pay more HPS premiums.

January 10, 12:12 pm

CNY bazaar at Ang Mo Kio Town Centre has HK & Taiwan goodies, festive lights & vibes till Jan. 24, 2020

One-stop CNY shopping right in your neighbourhood.

January 10, 12:01 pm

S'pore air steward responds to YouTuber explaining why cabin crew 'do not have time to talk to you'

He claims it would disturb others as well.

January 10, 11:43 am

New 87-page Death Note manga chapter being released on Feb. 4, 2020

Manga fans, unite.

January 10, 11:24 am

Japan-loving S’poreans, here’s the 2020 cherry blossom forecast

The forecast will be updated again at the end of this month.

January 10, 11:13 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close