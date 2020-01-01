IRVINS selling truffle & salted egg rice takeaway bowls in Wisma Atria from Jan. 17, 2020
More salted egg yolk.
On Jan. 17, 2020, Singapore-based snack chain IRVINS will be launching IRVINS Messy Kitchen, a food kiosk located at the basement of Wisma Atria.
IRVINS Messy Kitchen
The kiosk will feature two different offerings: Takeaway rice bowls and regular IRVINS snacks.
The rice takeaway bowls have three bases: Salted Egg Rice, Truffle Rice and Truffle Noodles.
The price of each bowl ranges from S$10 to S$11.50, and customers will be able to select their own proteins such as chicken, calamari, clams or prawns to pair with each base.
Add-ons like brown rice (+S$2), eggs (+S$1), more salted egg sauce (+S$4), more meat (+S$2) or more rice (+S$1) are also available.
Here are some possible variations:
Salted Egg Calamari Brown Rice (S$13.50)
Salted Egg Chicken Rice (S$11.50)
For the truffle rice and truffle noodle bowls, original or spicy options are available.
Spicy Truffle Noodles with Clam (S$10)
Truffle Rice with Prawn (S$10)
Sides, drinks and dessert
Sides such as calamari, salted egg fries and fried chicken are also available.
Salt & Pepper Calamari (S$7)
Salt & Pepper Chicken (S$7)
Salted Egg Fries (S$6)
There will also be drinks like Lime Juice (S$3) and Green Tea (S$3), and Coconut Mango Pudding dessert (S$5).
How to go
Address: 435 Orchard Road, #B1-59, Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877
Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily
Top image via IRVINS Singapore
