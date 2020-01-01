IRVINS selling truffle & salted egg rice takeaway bowls in Wisma Atria from Jan. 17, 2020

On Jan. 17, 2020, Singapore-based snack chain IRVINS will be launching IRVINS Messy Kitchen, a food kiosk located at the basement of Wisma Atria.

IRVINS Messy Kitchen

The kiosk will feature two different offerings: Takeaway rice bowls and regular IRVINS snacks.

The rice takeaway bowls have three bases: Salted Egg Rice, Truffle Rice and Truffle Noodles.

The price of each bowl ranges from S$10 to S$11.50, and customers will be able to select their own proteins such as chicken, calamari, clams or prawns to pair with each base.

Add-ons like brown rice (+S$2), eggs (+S$1), more salted egg sauce (+S$4), more meat (+S$2) or more rice (+S$1) are also available.

Here are some possible variations:

Salted Egg Calamari Brown Rice (S$13.50)

Salted Egg Chicken Rice (S$11.50)

For the truffle rice and truffle noodle bowls, original or spicy options are available.

Spicy Truffle Noodles with Clam (S$10)

Truffle Rice with Prawn (S$10)

Sides, drinks and dessert

Sides such as calamari, salted egg fries and fried chicken are also available.

Salt & Pepper Calamari (S$7)

Salt & Pepper Chicken (S$7)

Salted Egg Fries (S$6)

There will also be drinks like Lime Juice (S$3) and Green Tea (S$3), and Coconut Mango Pudding dessert (S$5).

How to go

Address: 435 Orchard Road, #B1-59, Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Top image via IRVINS Singapore