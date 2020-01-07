Indonesian PhD student convicted of raping 48 men in Britain jailed for at least 30 years

An Indonesian PhD student was convicted of 159 sex offences against 48 men on Jan. 6, 2020, in Manchester Crown Court, Britain.

Described as “most prolific rapist” in UK’s history

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, who was reportedly from a well-to-do family in Jambi Province of Indonesia, was funded by his family to complete his postgraduate studies in Britain at the University of Manchester.

He was described by Telegraph as a slim, good-looking and well-groomed man, who had a number of boyfriends.

According to AFP, Sinaga had allegedly targeted around 195 victims.

Sinaga was suspected to have been preying on his victims since he moved to Britain in 2007, luring them to his flat in Manchester with the offer of a place to stay, alcohol or just a place to charge their phones.

According to Telegraph, Sinaga would spike his victims’ drinks with the class-C party drug GHB, before raping or sexually assaulting them while filming it on his phone.

He was was eventually caught in June 2017 when his last victim regained consciousness while he was being raped, and managed to fight Sinaga off before reporting it to the police.

Judge recommended at least 30 years in prison

Judge Suzanne Goddard described the accused as an “evil sexual predator”, recommending that he served at least 30 years behind bars.

“One of your victims described you as a monster,” Goddard said. “The scale and enormity of your offending confirms this as an accurate description.”

During the hearing, Telegraph reported that Sinaga barely showed any reaction to his victims’ distressing testimonies, occasionally yawning and fiddling with his hair.

He also showed no emotion during the sentencing.

Sinaga’s victims ranged between ages 17 to 36.

While the Manchester police have established that at least 195 men were attacked and filmed, however more than 70 have yet to be identified.

Photo by HO / various sources / AFP