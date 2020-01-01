Former principal of student care centre charged with cheating S$7,000 in subsidies

The former principal of Impresario Learning Lab, a learning centre that served primarily children from low-income households, has been charged for cheating and forgery offences.

According to a police news release on Thursday, Jan. 2, the former principal, 49-year-old Shaik Ismail Mohd Ali, allegedly forged various documents that resulted in wrongful subsidy payouts amounting to approximately S$7,000.

Charged in court for forgery, cheating, and other offences

Shaik was charged in court on Jan. 2, 2020 for cheating and forgery offences in relation to the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Student Care Fee Assistance (SCFA) scheme.

Under the SCFA scheme, eligible households receive monthly subsidies for their children’s student care fees, depending on their monthly household income.

They can also receive a one-off grant of up to $400 per child, to subsidise the initial cost of student care enrolment.

Shaik allegedly forged subsidy renewal forms for a student who had already stopped attending Impresario Learning Lab, as well as various documents that falsely represented the employment of the parents of two students.

These alleged offences took place between 2014 and 2016, and resulted in wrongful payouts amounting to approximately S$7,000.

He is also being charged with criminal intimidation, being armed with an offensive instrument without a lawful purpose, and perverting the course of justice by instigating a witness to give false information to the police.

A soft spot for kids from more difficult backgrounds

Shaik made headlines in 2015 when a Straits Times article touted his work as a dedicated educator who had pushed past a troubled past to create a centre where children from similarly difficult backgrounds could have guidance.

The curriculum of Impresario Learning Lab was unconventional, ST reported, focusing on learning through play with activities such as swimming lessons and video game sessions.

Allowing students to have fun was part of his plan to incentivise the students to finish their schoolwork, he told ST.

According to ST, most of the students attending the centre came from single-parent, low-income, or broken households, and Shaik felt a soft spot for them, as he had also come from a similarly difficult background; his parents were divorced, and his father had been a gambler and drug user.

Shaik reportedly had a close relationship with his students, saying, “I don’t want to be their teacher. I want to be a ‘bro’, and be there for them.”

A media release by MSF on Aug. 23, 2016 reported that out of 14 children enrolled at Impresario in June 2016, 12 were receiving subsidies under MSF’s SCFA scheme.

Student centre closed by MSF in 2016

The same MSF media release stated that MSF had served a notice of intention to revoke Impresario Learning Lab’s status as a student care centre that was allowed to administer SCFA.

This notice came after an MSF audit uncovered multiple wrongful claims for student care fee subsidies made by the centre to the government.

Impresario was given 14 days to provide an explanation for the wrongful claims, after which MSF would revoke its status as an administrator of SCFA if the explanation was not satisfactory.

MSF clarified, though, that they had not identified any concerns with the safety or well-being of the students at the centre, and that revoking the SCFA administrator status would not affect the centre’s other operations.

In a follow-up release on Sep. 7, 2016, MSF stated that Impresario’s status as a student care centre that is allowed to administer government SCFA would be revoked on Sep. 20, 2016.

The release said that the centre had failed to provide an explanation to MSF within the 14-day window, and that it had instead written to inform MSF that the centre planned to cease operations on Sept. 20, 2016.

