IKEA S’pore recalls ‘made in India’ travel mug after detecting excessive levels of chemical in them

IKEA Singapore is recalling a series of made-in-India travel mugs.

In a Facebook post dated Jan. 15, the furniture company said that the series, called TROLIGTVIS, has been found to contain excessive amounts of Dibutyl phthalate (DBP), beyond their prescribed levels.

DBP is an organic compound commonly used as a plasticiser. It is banned in the use of cosmetics in the European Union, and it is banned in the use of children’s toys in the United States.

It is suspected to be an endocrine disruptor which interferes with human hormones.

In 2019, a border inspection found that the same mug series had more than five times the limit of Dibutyl phthalate prescribed by Taiwan.

Taiwan only allows a cap of 0.3ppm of the chemical. The amount of Dibutyl phthalate detected in the mugs was 1.6ppm.

“TROLIGTVIS travel mug (beige) and (green, pink, blue) have been sold in Singapore since August 2019 and October 2019 respectively,” said IKEA Singapore, adding that customers in possession of the mug should return it immediately to any nearby IKEA store.

There is no need to submit a proof of purchase, such as a receipt.

Here’s IKEA’s full statement:

Top image via IKEA Singapore.