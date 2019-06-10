Halal Hokkaido ramen eatery opening in Bussorah Street in Kampong Glam

Halal ramen are few and far between in Singapore.

So, here’s some good news for our Japanese cuisine-loving Muslim friends.

New halal ramen outlet

Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen is opening a new outlet in Singapore.

The new outlet will be located at Bussorah Street, right in front of the Sultan Mosque.

The opening date of the new outlet, however, has not been specified.

This will be the eatery’s fifth outlet in Singapore.

Shoyu-based ramen

While most ramen have tonkotsu broth made of pork bones and are marrow-based, Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen have shoyu-based (a type of Japanese soy sauce) ramen, or ramen boiled with chicken bones.

Ichikokudo strives to make the Hokkaido ramen experience as authentic as possible.

Some ingredients like the kelp, for example, are shipped all the way from Hokkaido, while the ramen noodles are made using Hokkaido wheat.

Ramen offerings

Some of the offerings you can try include the signature Ichikokudo ramen (S$9.90).

The Ichikokudo ramen is filled with chicken chashu, kelp, bamboo shoots, and an ajitama egg.

There is also the Ichi beef ramen (S$12.90).

This version is made with sukiyaki beef slices, bamboo shoots, kelp, and an ajitama egg.

And if you’re looking for some seafood, they also have the Ichi-Ramen gifts from the sea (S$19.90) that includes crab legs, shrimps and scallops.

Slurpy.

