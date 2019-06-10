fbpx

Back

Halal Hokkaido ramen eatery opening in Bussorah Street in Kampong Glam

Oishi.

Fasiha Nazren | January 6, 02:46 pm

Events

Share

Halal ramen are few and far between in Singapore.

So, here’s some good news for our Japanese cuisine-loving Muslim friends.

New halal ramen outlet

Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen is opening a new outlet in Singapore.

The new outlet will be located at Bussorah Street, right in front of the Sultan Mosque.

Photo from Humaira Wahab
Photo from Humaira Wahab

The opening date of the new outlet, however, has not been specified.

This will be the eatery’s fifth outlet in Singapore.

Shoyu-based ramen

While most ramen have tonkotsu broth made of pork bones and are marrow-based, Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen have shoyu-based (a type of Japanese soy sauce) ramen, or ramen boiled with chicken bones.

Ichikokudo strives to make the Hokkaido ramen experience as authentic as possible.

Some ingredients like the kelp, for example, are shipped all the way from Hokkaido, while the ramen noodles are made using Hokkaido wheat.

Ramen offerings

Some of the offerings you can try include the signature Ichikokudo ramen (S$9.90).

ichikokudo ramen
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

The Ichikokudo ramen is filled with chicken chashu, kelp, bamboo shoots, and an ajitama egg.

There is also the Ichi beef ramen (S$12.90).

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

This version is made with sukiyaki beef slices, bamboo shoots, kelp, and an ajitama egg.

And if you’re looking for some seafood, they also have the Ichi-Ramen gifts from the sea (S$19.90) that includes crab legs, shrimps and scallops.

View this post on Instagram

Gift from the sea 🦐🦀 #makanlagi #halalsg

A post shared by Makan Lagi (@makanlagi__) on

Slurpy.

Top image from Humaira Wahab and Fasiha Nazren

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SAF working with Australia to tackle 6 million hectare bushfires

The fires have led to the deaths of about 500 million animals.

January 6, 03:35 pm

MOT to need more than S$1 billion to complete 1,300km cross-island cycling path network: Lam

It's also in discussion with the Ministry of Finance to get the money it needs for this.

January 6, 03:13 pm

Foreigners can book Japan's Shinkansen tickets from March 2020, S'poreans can already do so using app

Singaporeans have been booking tickets via the app since 2017.

January 6, 03:10 pm

E-scooter accidents on public paths in S'pore dropped by 30% after ban: Lam Pin Min

Only 57% of eligible riders took up the transition assistance package offered by the government.

January 6, 02:48 pm

O-Level results released on Jan. 13, 2020. Here's everything you need to know about what's next.

It's time.

January 6, 01:05 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close