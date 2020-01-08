fbpx

Man in Hougang allegedly peed on floor outside HDB, peeped into room of resident’s daughter

The man allegedly peeped inside her house window regularly.

Melanie Lim | January 11, 09:41 pm

On Jan. 9, 2020, one Regina WanLing took to Facebook to share her experience with a man who allegedly urinated outside her HDB flat and peeped inside her house window.

Man allegedly tried to peep inside daughter’s room

According to her Facebook post, the man had urinated outside the window of her first-floor flat at 698B Hougang Street 61.

The man also allegedly peeped inside her house window regularly.

The woman claimed that the man stays at Hougang Street 62.

Image via Regina WanLing on Facebook
Image via Regina WanLing on Facebook

The man would allegedly peep through the gap of drawn curtains inside her daughter’s room.

Image via Regina WanLing on Facebook

Apparently, the woman’s family had been trying to “catch” the man for two years, but he had always managed to run away when they shouted at him from inside the house.

Family confronted the man

On Jan. 8, 2020, the woman and her family allegedly caught the man in the act.

The woman said that her daughter was not around that night, and she decided to sleep in her room.

She also alleged that he was “so focused” on peeping through the window that he did not realise when her family members went to confront him.

Image via Regina WanLing on Facebook

From the photos shared, the police appeared to be involved as well.

Image via Regina WanLing on Facebook
Image via Regina WanLing on Facebook

Parties were advised accordingly

In a statement, the police have confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance on Jan. 8, 2020.

They said that the parties involved were advised accordingly and no further assistance was required.

This is the full statement:

“On 8 January 2020 at 11:50pm, the Police received a call for assistance at Blk 698B Hougang Street 61. The parties involved were advised accordingly and no further police assistance was required.”

Top image via Regina WanLing on Facebook

