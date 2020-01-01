S’pore hotpot restaurant mistakenly charges higher GST, claims it was rounding error

When dining out, most people may take for granted that additional charges such as service charge and GST would be calculated correctly by the dining establishment.

However, it may be prudent to check your receipts more carefully, after All Singapore Stuff posted an image of a receipt issued by a local restaurant showing an incorrect GST charge.

Restaurant overcharged GST

The restaurant, which is named DingGarden & DM Chicken on their Facebook page, is a hotpot and barbecue restaurant.

According to the receipt, which is printed in Chinese, S$5 of “税款”, or taxes, was levied on a bill of S$65.80.

However, the accurate amount of GST charged on this bill should have been S$4.60, which means that S$0.40 was overcharged by the restaurant.

For clarification, service charge imposed by restaurants is part of the price payable for GST, according to IRAS.

Restaurant claimed it was a machine error

Speaking to Mothership, the restaurant confirmed that this “税款” refers to GST, and not other additional charges, such as fees for food wastage, for example.

When asked to clarify why the error was made, the restaurant claimed that their point of sale (POS) system was set to the wrong settings, which caused the amount to be automatically rounded off to the nearest dollar.

According to IRAS, the GST amount can be rounded off, but only to the nearest whole cent (i.e two decimal places).

The restaurant said that it has been GST-registered since Jun. 1, 2019, and that they were not aware of the problem until the receipt surfaced on social media.

When we asked if the system was set to the wrong settings since Jun. 1, 2019, the restaurant said, “Yes”.

They claimed that the settings were recalibrated on Jan. 14, 2020.

The restaurant also said that although the GST amounts was incorrectly rounded up in this case, it is likely that GST amounts in the past may have been rounded down for certain customers as well.

Better check your bills from now on.

Top image from Google Street View and All Singapore Stuff.