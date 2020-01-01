fbpx

Back

S’pore hotpot restaurant mistakenly charges higher GST, claims it was rounding error

The restaurant overcharged by S$0.40.

Jason Fan | January 15, 02:10 pm

Events

Share

When dining out, most people may take for granted that additional charges such as service charge and GST would be calculated correctly by the dining establishment.

However, it may be prudent to check your receipts more carefully, after All Singapore Stuff posted an image of a receipt issued by a local restaurant showing an incorrect GST charge.

Restaurant overcharged GST

The restaurant, which is named DingGarden & DM Chicken on their Facebook page, is a hotpot and barbecue restaurant.

Image from All Singapore Stuff.

According to the receipt, which is printed in Chinese, S$5 of “税款”, or taxes, was levied on a bill of S$65.80.

However, the accurate amount of GST charged on this bill should have been S$4.60, which means that S$0.40 was overcharged by the restaurant.

For clarification, service charge imposed by restaurants is part of the price payable for GST, according to IRAS.

Restaurant claimed it was a machine error

Speaking to Mothership, the restaurant confirmed that this “税款” refers to GST, and not other additional charges, such as fees for food wastage, for example. 

When asked to clarify why the error was made, the restaurant claimed that their point of sale (POS) system was set to the wrong settings, which caused the amount to be automatically rounded off to the nearest dollar.

According to IRAS, the GST amount can be rounded off, but only to the nearest whole cent (i.e two decimal places).

The restaurant said that it has been GST-registered since Jun. 1, 2019, and that they were not aware of the problem until the receipt surfaced on social media.

When we asked if the system was set to the wrong settings since Jun. 1, 2019, the restaurant said, “Yes”.

They claimed that the settings were recalibrated on Jan. 14, 2020.

The restaurant also said that although the GST amounts was incorrectly rounded up in this case, it is likely that GST amounts in the past may have been rounded down for certain customers as well.

Better check your bills from now on.

Top image from Google Street View and All Singapore Stuff.

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.  

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

ICA: Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints this Lunar New Year

Take note.

January 15, 01:45 pm

25-year-old S'pore police officer dies in fatal bike accident, sister appeals for witnesses

She also urged motorists to stay safe on the road.

January 15, 01:16 pm

Daiso reopens in VivoCity on Jan. 15, 2020 after a near 2-year hiatus

Yay to buying things you don't need.

January 15, 12:40 pm

S'pore Carouseller describes why he's ending '4.5 year relationship' with TV: 'It's not her, it's me'

What a love story.

January 15, 11:54 am

Man spotted soaking his body at Sembawang Hot Spring Park's communal foot bath area

Can Singaporeans have nice things?

January 15, 11:10 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close