Police tow away car suspected to have run over cyclist at Cantonment Road hit-and-run, driver still at large

The police has towed away a car from a car park in Jalan Sultan believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run case.

The driver remains at large.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante – SRV put up pictures of a green Honda being towed away by the police.

A 69-year-old woman riding a power-assisted bicycle was killed on Sunday, Jan. 5, after she was run over by a car along Cantonment Road towards Keppel Road near Pinnacle @ Duxton.

The accident occurred at around 5am.

Two drivers were involved, the police said earlier.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

He was believed to have been driving his Maserati against the flow of traffic.

The second driver in the lime green Honda Freed allegedly left the scene before the police arrived.

Video footage of the accident on social media showed a damaged power-assisted bicycle and two red cars near one another.

A green car believed to be the Honda was subsequently seen running over a person on the road, believed to be the 69-year-old woman.

The car left the scene.

The victim was a single mother who worked three jobs to raise her two daughters.