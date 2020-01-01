Heng Swee Keat’s 2020 New Year message: ‘We must not allow our differences to divide us.’

On New Year’s Eve, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat shared his New Year message with Singaporeans.

He posted his message on his Facebook page a few hours before the start of 2020, and a link to the full New Year’s message on the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) website.

This is the first time Heng has issued a New Year message to Singaporeans on behalf of the PAP.

Acting Prime Minister

Heng, the 1st Assistant Secretary-General of the PAP, is currently the acting prime minister of Singapore until PM Lee Hsien Loong comes back from his official leave on Jan. 3, 2020.

Traditionally, PM Lee delivers the New Year Message for the party and government.

Harnessing diversity as a strength

Heng began his message by commemorating a couple of significant milestones in 2019:

“2019 has been a special year. We commemorated our Bicentennial, and 65 years since the founding of the PAP. This year has been rich with lessons.”

As he reflected on the past year, Heng highlighted the sharper political polarisation and social unrest in different parts of the world.

He added that in those places, people were driven apart by differences of race, religion, class and generation.

Heng reminded Singaporeans not to succumb to the same struggles.

“In Singapore, our people have more diverse needs and experiences. We must not allow our differences to divide us. Instead, we must harness our diversity as a strength.”

Initiatives implemented in 2019

Heng then talked about the Singapore Together movement, which was launched in June 2019.

“We have heard the concerns and aspirations of Singaporeans. We engaged our people on what we want to achieve for our country. More importantly, we are working with Singaporeans to put plans into action.”

He also mentioned other initiatives that the government has rolled out in 2019 which has given everyone “a sense of hope and possibility”.

These initiatives include:

Merdeka Generation Package for senior citizens.

More affordable first home and preschool education.

Improved rail reliability to provide a smoother public transport experience.

Zero Waste Masterplan for greater emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Singapore’s 2019 economic performance

On the economic front, Heng noted that Singapore’s economic growth slowed down in 2019.

While Heng did not provide any statistics on this matter, PM Lee said in his 2020 New Year message that the “economy is still growing, but less vigorously than we would like”.

Despite being on leave, PM Lee also gave a New Year message on Dec. 31, teeing up Singaporeans for Budget 2020.

PM Lee noted that the global economic slowdown has already affected Singapore and Singapore avoided a technical recession in 2019.

He also urged Singaporeans to remain open to globalisation.

Previously, PM Lee stated in his 2019 New Year message that Singapore’s economy grew at 3.3 percent in 2018, above the government’s expectations.

PM Lee also said back then that he expected Singapore to make a 1.5 to 3.5 percent growth in 2019.

However, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced in Nov. 2019 that the economy was expected to grow by “0.5 to 1.0” per cent in 2019.

Despite the economic slowdown, Heng mentioned that Singapore has successfully avoided a recession.

2020 promises

Heng acknowledged Singaporeans’ concerns about the economic slowdown and the growing uncertainty in the global environment.

He said that the government will be committed to investing in and creating opportunities for Singaporeans to make a better life.

Heng said that in 2020, more support will be provided for businesses to transform and build new capabilities. Workers will also be able to deepen and acquire new skills to seize new opportunities.

He ended off his message with a pledge that the 4G leadership will continue the PAP’s mission to build a “fair and just society” where the benefits of progress are “spread widely to all”.

He added that he counted on “you, our comrades” to translate the vision into action in the “Singapore Together” movement, and work as one to build a better Singapore.

You can read Heng’s full message here and see the FB post below:

