ICA: Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints this Lunar New Year

If you’re thinking of travelling across the Causeway this Chinese New Year holidays, plan ahead.

Advertisement

Or forget about it.

Expect delays and heavy traffics at both checkpoints

In a news release on Jan. 15, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the departing traffic flow through the checkpoints are expected to be heavy between Friday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Meanwhile, the arriving traffic is expected to be heavy between Saturday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 28.

About 415,000 travellers use the land checkpoints daily and this number increases during the festive peak periods, ICA said.

For the Friday before Christmas in 2019, ICA cleared 475,000 travellers across both checkpoints — the highest number of travellers in recent years.

Advertisement

Ensure passports have remaining validity of six months

In order to prevent additional traffic build-up, ICA is reminding travellers to check the validity of their passports before arriving at the checkpoint.

All passports should have a remaining validity of six months or more.

Passports that have been reported lost can no longer be used for travelling, even if they have been found.

These recovered passports must be surrendered to ICA within 14 days and will be cancelled.

Any attempt to use them is an offence under the Passports Act.

Those found guilty can face a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

Failure to surrender the recovered passport is also an offence under the Passports Regulations.

It is punishable with a fine of up to S$3,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Advertisement

Travellers bringing in dutiable or controlled items such as bak kwa, eggs, meat products and potted plants should proactively make declarations to the on-duty officers prior to checks.

In addition, items such as firecrackers or chewing gums are strictly prohibited.

Foreign visitors encouraged to submit arrival cards online

For foreign visitors, they are encouraged to submit their arrival cards online via the SG Arrival Card e-Service on the ICA website or mobile application for greater convenience.

The electronic arrival cards can be submitted up to 14 days ahead of arrival in Singapore.

Travellers will only need to produce their passports for immigration clearance upon arrival.

Motorists should observe traffic rules

ICA advises against queue-cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromises motorists’ safety.

Motorists are reminded to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with checkpoint officers to ensure a safe environment.

Before embarking on the journey, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints via the One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE respectively.

Motorists can also check ICA’s Facebook page for updates on the traffic situation at both land checkpoints.

For more traffic information, commuters can call the traffic information hotline at 6863 0117, tune in to the radio, or visit the MyTransport.SG portal.

Previously:

Top photos via One Motoring.