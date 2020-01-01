fbpx

Back

Secondary school boy hit by car at Havelock Road required 10 stitches, in stable condition

He did not expect the car to not give way.

Belmont Lay | January 10, 05:49 pm

Events

Share

The secondary school student caught on video on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 getting hit by a car that was making a discretionary right turn into Havelock Road sought medical assistance after the accident.

Required stitches

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the 15-year-old boy required 10 stitches in the hospital.

Previous reports said the boy was conveyed conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A family friend of the victim, surnamed Tang, told Wanbao that the boy’s condition is stable now.

The site of accident was just 200m away from Outram Secondary School.

The accident occurred before the start of the school day, as the police were alerted at 7.12am.

The victim was believed to be on his way to school at that time.

The victim was not looking at his phone when he got hit, and Wanbao reported that he did not expect the car to run into him when the driver was supposed to give way.

What happened

The boy was seen in the video standing up after getting flung about 10m into the air.

He got up but was covering the right side of his face, which got injured.

The incident happened at the road junction between Clemenceau ave and Havelock Road.

Discretionary right turns resulting in collisions have been in the news in Singapore, with suggestions of removing them as it relied too much on individual driver’s judgement.

Man, 61 & young girl hit at pedestrian crossing by Honda making discretionary right turn

Discretionary right turns

Discretionary right turns were put on the national agenda after a high-profile accident in 2018.

Man who drove NUS student killed in Clementi right-turn accident sentenced to 8 weeks’ jail

A petition was then set up to call for its ban in Singapore.

Over 13,000 online petition signatures to get LTA to ban discretionary right turns at junctions

A Nominated Member of Parliament, Lim Sun Sun, also spoke up about scrapping discretionary right turns after she was hit by a bus as a result.

Speed up scrapping of discretionary right-turns, urges NMP who was knocked down by bus

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman jumps on bonnet of Mercedes in Bugis after trying to get in its way

Stunt.

January 10, 06:28 pm

GIC’s 1st Managing Director didn’t have chair & staff when he started work

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 10, 05:56 pm

11-year-old girl missing for 2 days, last seen in Bedok on Jan. 8, 2020

Anyone with any information should contact the police immediately.

January 10, 05:13 pm

Vegan bubble tea shop, served with plant-based milk, opening at Fortune Centre in end-Jan. 2020

Lactose-intolerant bubble tea lovers, rejoice!

January 10, 04:53 pm

S'pore to potentially buy up to 12 F-35 fighter jets from US for S$3.7 billion

Subjected to U.S. Congress approval.

January 10, 04:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close