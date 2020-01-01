Secondary school boy hit by car at Havelock Road required 10 stitches, in stable condition

The secondary school student caught on video on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 getting hit by a car that was making a discretionary right turn into Havelock Road sought medical assistance after the accident.

Advertisement

Required stitches

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the 15-year-old boy required 10 stitches in the hospital.

Previous reports said the boy was conveyed conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A family friend of the victim, surnamed Tang, told Wanbao that the boy’s condition is stable now.

The site of accident was just 200m away from Outram Secondary School.

The accident occurred before the start of the school day, as the police were alerted at 7.12am.

The victim was believed to be on his way to school at that time.

The victim was not looking at his phone when he got hit, and Wanbao reported that he did not expect the car to run into him when the driver was supposed to give way.

Advertisement

What happened

The boy was seen in the video standing up after getting flung about 10m into the air.

He got up but was covering the right side of his face, which got injured.

The incident happened at the road junction between Clemenceau ave and Havelock Road.

Discretionary right turns resulting in collisions have been in the news in Singapore, with suggestions of removing them as it relied too much on individual driver’s judgement.

Discretionary right turns

Discretionary right turns were put on the national agenda after a high-profile accident in 2018.

A petition was then set up to call for its ban in Singapore.

A Nominated Member of Parliament, Lim Sun Sun, also spoke up about scrapping discretionary right turns after she was hit by a bus as a result.